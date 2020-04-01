The best PS4 deals in April 2020

April has just began and the best PS4 deals of the season are for the taking. Although the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 console is due to release later this year, the PS4 is still the best overall game console to buy.

Whether you’re buying your first gaming system or you’re an XBox One or Switch fan trying out a new platform, chances are, you want to save on your next investment. So if you're looking for the best PS4 deals, you've come to the right place. Various retailers are currently offering excellent PS4 deals right now.

We’re talking discounts on everything from consoles to bundles to the best PS4 games of the decade .

So is the PS4 still worth buying?

Absolutely. It packs loads of entertainment features and boasts exclusive PS4 games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and the Editor's Choice titles, Marvel's Spider-Man.

What’s more, the PS4 is also the only game console with VR support which gives it bragging rights over its VR-lacking rivals. So if you want to wait for the PS5 and want to save big on Sony’s most recent console, we’ve got you covered.

We're scrubbing the web for noteworthy PS4 discounts you'll love. Here are the best PS4 deals right now at various retailers.

Best PS4 deals right now

Sony PlayStation 4

The best PS4 deals

CPU: 1.6-GHz AMD Jaguar | RAM: 8GB | Hard Drive Size: 1TB | Hard Drive Speed: 5,400rpm | Hard Drive Type: SATA Hard Drive | Optical Drive: BD-ROM/DVD | Drive Speed: 8X | Graphics Card: : AMD Radeon Graphics | Wi-Fi: : 802.11b/g/n | Ports (excluding USB): Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 | USB Ports: 2 | Dimensions: : 10.8 x 12 x 2.08-inches | Weight: 6.1 pounds

Stylish, compact design

Improved controller

Exclusive launch title lineup somewhat weak

Online multiplayer behind a paywall

In our PS4 review, we note how it's still the console to beat thanks to its catalog of excellent exclusives, tons of entertainment features, and VR support. And since it's the only gaming console with the latter, the PS4 has an edge over the Xbox One.

Not sure which system to get? Check out PS4 vs. Xbox One: Which Console Is Right for You? And if you prefer to play with friends and family, you can also peruse our list of the best split-screen PS4 games.

The best PS4 deals tend to be bundles that include a free game or accessory. We've found that buying the console on its own tends to be pricier. Keep in mind that PS5 rumors are heating up, but that console will likely not see the light of day till late 2020.

The Sony PS4 Pro raises the bar for gaming consoles by delivering 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to HDR. Simply put, if you own a 4K TV, this is the console that you want lying next to it.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

The best Sony PlayStation 4 deals

CPU: 2.3-GHz AMD Jaguar | RAM: 8GB | Hard Drive Size: 500GB,1TB | Hard Drive Speed: 5,400rpm | Hard Drive Type: SATA Hard Drive | Optical Drive: BD-ROM/DVD | Drive Speed: 8X | Graphics Card: : AMD Radeon Graphics | Wi-Fi: : 802.11b/g/n | Ports (excluding USB): Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 | USB Ports: 2 | Dimensions: : 11.6 x 12.9 x 2.2-inches | Weight: 7.3 pounds

Supports 4K gaming and streaming

HDR compatible

Can't play UHD Blu-ray discs

A tad expensive

Best PS4 game deals



The PS4's game library is packed with a range of titles so there's something for just about everyone. Retailers are currently offering some of the best PS4 game deals we've seen this month.

NBA 2K20: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes.

God of War: was $29 now $14 @ GameStop

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made. For a limited time, GameStop has it on sale for $14.

Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition: was $39 now $34 @ GameStop

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition offers a thrilling traversal system and fluid dynamic combat. Immerse yourself in this unique superhero narrative set in a realistic open-world New York City.

WWE 2K20: was $59 now $19 @ GameStop

WWE 2K20's roster is packed with WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers, and NXT's best. Step inside the ring with your favorite sports entertainers now for just $19.

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest series installment has an overhauled fighting engine and immersive story mode.

Best PS4 Accessory Deals

Need a spare controller or wireless gaming headset? Here are the best PS4 accessory deals you can get right now.

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Red Camo): was $64 now $54 @ Newegg

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $77 @ B&H

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.