Best of Computex 2019: The Top New Tech

Computex 2019 proved to be a virtual smorgasbord of exciting new tech. From dual screens to keyboards with adjustable actuation, there was innovation hiding around every corner in Taipei this past week.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo

Here are our top products of Computex 2019.

Best Desktop: MSI Prestige P100

Sleek, slim and packing tons of power, the Prestige P100 is a Creator's dream desktop. From the outside, the P100 looks like a work of art, flaunting a fresh white finish with luxurious gold accents and a customizable RGB light bar.

As tame as it may look on the outside, this desktop has some beastly components on the inside, including a Core i9-9900K CPU, up to four hard drives and up to 64GB of RAM. For gaming, the P100 can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU with 11GB of VRAM.

Best Laptop: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo

Asus is embracing the power of two. Doubling down on its dual-screen initiative, the company has unveiled the ZenBook Pro Duo. Boasting two 4K touch screens, the laptop can handle heavy multitasking with ease.

The second display, called ScreenPad Plus, supports a number of apps, including Spotify and Corel. ScreenPad Plus also supports adaptive intelligent interface that queues up helpful shortcuts in relation to the app in use. And thanks to a powerful Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX GPU, when you're all done with work, you can play a game or two without skipping a beat.

Best Monitor: Asus ROG Strix GX17

Gamers who need to play at the highest levels when they travel will love the Asus ROG Strix GX17, the first portable monitor with a 240Hz display.

With such a fast refresh rate, the GX17 will make your games feel responsive and fluid, whether you're frantically building a structure in Fortnite or drifting around a corner in Forza. The monitor's 17.3-inch IPS display has a 1080p resolution and a speedy 3-millisecond response time. Best of all, that panel is complemented by a sleek chassis that sports a stylish brushed-metal finish.

Best Innovation: MediaTek 5G SoC

As we awaited the arrival of 5G and all its mythical speeds, we're also bracing our bank accounts for the impending cash drain due to increasingly expensive 5G-compatible smartphones. But it's MediaTek to the rescue with its 5G SoC chip that will potentially save our bottom lines.

The integrated modem can potentially deliver speeds of 4.7 Gbps download speeds and 2.5 Gbps upload on compliant networks. And best of all, the SoC will be available on midtier handsets as well as flagship devices, making 5G a more affordable option than the $1,000-plus phones we've seen so far.

Best All-in-One: Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO

Typically, All-in-One systems tend to be bulky, but Dell has trimmed the fat with its new Inspiron 24 5000 AIO. Available in white and black, the 24-inch system offers a lovely FHD display (touch screen optional) and front-firing speaker hidden behind a snazzy geometric pattern.

Thanks to Dell’s CinemaSound software, the company claims you'll get a more immersive audio experience. And in case you actually want to do some work, the 5000 can be configured with up to a Core i3 CPU with optional Nvidia MX 100 graphics and comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse. Need to make a video-conferencing call? There’s a pop-up webcam hidden in at the top of the system. Overall, the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is a sleek solution for your work and entertainment needs.

Best Headphones: Cougar Attila Earbuds

Gaming on the go can be a hassle, especially if you're playing a game like Fortnite or PUBG and need in-game chat. Cougar seeks to solve this problem with its new Attila in-ear headphones.

Using graphene drivers, the earbuds will deliver clean audio with clear differences between lows, mids and highs. And while there's an in-line mic, the Attila buds also feature a detachable boom mic, so your team can hear you during those crucial gaming moments.

Best Gaming Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset

How do you make a crowd favorite, even better? By adding 7.1 virtual surround sound and adjustable bass. At least, that's what HyperX did with the Cloud Alpha S, its latest gaming headset.

The company wisely kept the über-comfortable frame complete with its pillow-soft memory foam ear cups and powerful 50mm drivers that have been tweaked ever so slightly to improve the sound. Not enough bass, slide the rear-mounted sliders for deeper lows. But the star of this story is the audio control box that plugs into the headset for an expansive soundstage. Compatible with PC, mobile and PlayStation 4, this might be your new favorite gaming headset.

Best Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard

You ever wish you could tweak your keyboard's actuation, one key at a time, like you can customize color on a per-key RGB keyboard? Thanks to SteelSeries, that highly specific wish is now a reality.

The company's new Apex Pro keyboard is a DIYer's dream come true, letting picky gamers tweak each key from a hair-trigger 0.4 millimeters to a heavy-handed 3.6mm. Using proprietary OmniPoint switches, the keyboard can detect the programmed actuation point using magnetic waves. Best of all, you don't need to use the SteelSeries Engine software as the most important features can be accessed on the keyboard itself. The only thing left to do now is get out there and win.

