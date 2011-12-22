Trending

Sony: We Didn't Apologize for PS Vita Screen Issues

Sony has denied that it apologized for the glitch allegedly affecting users of its newest handheld console, the PlayStation Vita.

Earlier this week, reports began doing the rounds that some owners of Sony's brand new PlayStation Vita portable console were experiencing problems with the device, such as lock ups, and, in some cases, issues with the touchscreen. However, Sony today said it was annoyed by the amount of coverage the glitches received, especially since the apology it posted to its Japanese website was apparently mistranslated.

The Guardian cites David Wilson, head of UK PR at Sony Computer Entertainment, as saying the apology that appears on the Japanese website addresses the problems users have been experiencing in trying to get through to the company's technical help line, but that's all. Furthermore, Wilson says that the PS Vita has had a "terrific" launch and Sony can't find any evidence of widespread glitches.

"The PS Vita has had a terrific launch and sold in large numbers. We're annoyed with these stories, because we can't find any evidence of widespread glitches," he's quoted by the Guardian as saying.

"The stories even said that Sony has issued an apology for PS Vita glitches, which simply isn't true – there's an apology on our Japanese website for people who are having trouble getting through to our technical help line, but that's it. And there's a page showing standard procedures for powering the PS Vita on and off, which has been on our site since before the launch, which has been presented in some news stories as a means of solving the alleged glitches."

Sony did not offer any explanation or information to users that are experiencing problems with their consoles. Though the company says it cannot find any evidence of widespread glitches, posts to YouTube and Twitter suggest there are at least isolated cases of freezing Vitas. We imagine those users won't be too happy that Sony is turning a blind eye to their plight.

  • andy_newton 22 December 2011 18:13
    And We don't apologize for not buying anything with a Sony logo on it.
  • alidan 22 December 2011 18:39
    wow... dick move sony

    remember how badly you handled the hacking... i do...

    i thought the swift apology was a nice gesture, but telling us they dont exist, and that they apologise for the technical support being crappy...

    just major dick move.
  • classzero 22 December 2011 20:18
    alidanwow... dick move sonyremember how badly you handled the hacking... i do... i thought the swift apology was a nice gesture, but telling us they dont exist, and that they apologise for the technical support being crappy... just major dick move.
    Normally I thumb down profanity, but in this case I thumbed up. But stating this in a profound way on this site has zero impact. Sony does not have people searching and reading every little comment section.
  • jl0329 22 December 2011 20:20
    Sony sure is an @ss, so is western journalists. A few video posted on Youtube doesn't prove there are wild spread glitches. Now days the media makes up all kinds of story just to get the "click".
    I don't know how many people actually have the psv or even see it, I do have one (bought it through a Japanese friend, paid quite a premium thou T_T). It is beautiful and I have not encountered any problem yet (took me awhile to charge the system thou).
    Anyway, rumors are rumors; nothing more.
  • jeremy88 22 December 2011 20:29
    Well Sony, lets look at your company. You're car audio sucks, you're computers are under-powered and over prices, your tablets are useless, the ps3 is vulnerable to exploits, the psp is just annoying, and most of all: your customer support is terrible. So, thank you for showing your true colors. Good riddance
  • fandroid 22 December 2011 20:41
    Sony, everything we do is mediocre at best but we're arrogant about it all.
  • cookoy 22 December 2011 20:50
    maybe the reason a lot of people are experiencing problems reaching the technical help line is there are a lot of people trying to get technical help. there is your widespread evidence.
  • jacobdrj 22 December 2011 21:35
    Sony Walkans used to be DA BOMB... Now, I won't TOUCH a Sony product... I am even avoiding Blu-Ray at this point...

    Sony is too big and to arrogant, and unlike in the past, they no longer walk the walk that they talk...
  • jlats26 22 December 2011 21:38
    jeremy88Well Sony, lets look at your company. You're car audio sucks, you're computers are under-powered and over prices, your tablets are useless, the ps3 is vulnerable to exploits, the psp is just annoying, and most of all: your customer support is terrible. So, thank you for showing your true colors. Good riddance

    Agreed.
  • SteelCity1981 22 December 2011 22:13
    Sony used to be and i stress used to be a great company back in the 80's - mid 90's their quality on their products were one the the best in the market and their reliability was one of the best on the market. I mean my Sony Walkman from 1987 still works! But i started noticing a decline in their products in the late 90's early 2000's once Sony got to be huge they started cutting corners on their products and relied more on their name instead of the quality and reliability of their products to sell their product that gave them their name recognition in the first place. Their electronics don't hold up to the same standard as they once did and it just continues to get worse every year.
