Sony: We Didn't Apologize for PS Vita Screen Issues

Earlier this week, reports began doing the rounds that some owners of Sony's brand new PlayStation Vita portable console were experiencing problems with the device, such as lock ups, and, in some cases, issues with the touchscreen. However, Sony today said it was annoyed by the amount of coverage the glitches received, especially since the apology it posted to its Japanese website was apparently mistranslated.

The Guardian cites David Wilson, head of UK PR at Sony Computer Entertainment, as saying the apology that appears on the Japanese website addresses the problems users have been experiencing in trying to get through to the company's technical help line, but that's all. Furthermore, Wilson says that the PS Vita has had a "terrific" launch and Sony can't find any evidence of widespread glitches.

"The PS Vita has had a terrific launch and sold in large numbers. We're annoyed with these stories, because we can't find any evidence of widespread glitches," he's quoted by the Guardian as saying.

"The stories even said that Sony has issued an apology for PS Vita glitches, which simply isn't true – there's an apology on our Japanese website for people who are having trouble getting through to our technical help line, but that's it. And there's a page showing standard procedures for powering the PS Vita on and off, which has been on our site since before the launch, which has been presented in some news stories as a means of solving the alleged glitches."

Sony did not offer any explanation or information to users that are experiencing problems with their consoles. Though the company says it cannot find any evidence of widespread glitches, posts to YouTube and Twitter suggest there are at least isolated cases of freezing Vitas. We imagine those users won't be too happy that Sony is turning a blind eye to their plight.