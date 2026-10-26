Apple responds to iPhone Duo cracked inner screens — what to do if your phone is affected

We’re not even a week out from launch, and Apple is already doing damage control with the iPhone Duo. Just days after hitting store shelves, early buyers reported hairline fractures and sudden cracks forming along the inner display’s crease — an unexpected setback given the meticulous engineering touted behind its near-invisible fold.

Now, Apple’s official response confirms the company is actively tracking the issue, stressing that it is “aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units.” More importantly for early adopters, Apple has provided clear instructions on what affected owners should do next.

iPhone Duo Battery TESTED: Can It Beat Samsung and 18 Pro Max? - YouTube Watch On

While Apple is well known for maintaining rigorous quality assurance standards for its marquee devices, it shouldn’t come as a surprise whenever issues do crop up — especially around complex first-generation gadgets. The company was silent regarding cracked screen issues with the Duo initially, but it finally sent out an official statement.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

"The response to iPhone Duo from early users has been incredibly positive, and we are seeing exciting things from developers who are rapidly updating their apps to take advantage of its unique form factor,” explained Apple’s spokesperson. “We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

While social media feeds are buzzing with photos and videos of cracked creases, durability struggles are nothing new for foldable phones. Given their complex hinge mechanisms and fragile inner layers compared to traditional glass slabs, early mechanical failures are always a risk. Complicating matters for Apple, however, is a wave of AI-generated fakes circulating online and pretending to be legitimate customer complaints.

Still, genuine display failures remain a reality across the board, and affected owners should contact AppleCare immediately. Apple's standard limited warranty typically covers display fractures that stem from manufacturing defects — provided the device doesn't show signs of accidental drops or intentional damage.

Did you buy an iPhone Duo? How is your screen holding up? Let us know in the comments.

Want more Apple news? Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.