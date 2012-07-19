Griffin Intros iPad-holder Binder Insert for Back-to-School

With the back-to-school season all but upon us, we're expecting to see the usual deluge of school-themed accessories. This usually includes everything from messenger bags to dorm-room gadgets. This week, Griffin is kicking things off with a unique iPad case that fits into your three-ring binder. You do have a three-ring binder, right?

The Griffin Binder Insert Case brings back memories of the days when three-ring binders were a classroom staple. Considering today's technology, most students (at the university level, at least), will have their own laptop or tablet and, as a result, likely take electronic notes. However, for those still rocking the three-ring binder, the Griffin Insert Case offers a solution that allows you to combine electronic and manual note-taking in one neat and tidy package.

It adds 3.7 ounces (plus the weight of your iPad, presumably) to your binder's overall weight, and is half an inch thick. Reinforced steel grommets protect your expensive gadget while its mingling with your notes, and the insert features a built-in loop to store your pen or stylus. Additionally, the dock connector, volume control, headphone jack, and camera ports are all accessible while your iPad is inside the case.

Suitable for both second and third generation iPads, it's available now and costs $25.