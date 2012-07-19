Trending

Griffin Intros iPad-holder Binder Insert for Back-to-School

Now you can carry your iPad and your paper notes in one binder.

With the back-to-school season all but upon us, we're expecting to see the usual deluge of school-themed accessories. This usually includes everything from messenger bags to dorm-room gadgets. This week, Griffin is kicking things off with a unique iPad case that fits into your three-ring binder. You do have a three-ring binder, right?

 

The Griffin Binder Insert Case brings back memories of the days when three-ring binders were a classroom staple. Considering today's technology, most students (at the university level, at least), will have their own laptop or tablet and, as a result, likely take electronic notes. However, for those still rocking the three-ring binder, the Griffin Insert Case offers a solution that allows you to combine electronic and manual note-taking in one neat and tidy package.

 

It adds 3.7 ounces (plus the weight of your iPad, presumably) to your binder's overall weight, and is half an inch thick. Reinforced steel grommets protect your expensive gadget while its mingling with your notes, and the insert features a built-in loop to store your pen or stylus. Additionally, the dock connector, volume control, headphone jack, and camera ports are all accessible while your iPad is inside the case.

Suitable for both second and third generation iPads, it's available now and costs $25.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dtemple 19 July 2012 08:34
    I carried a Pentium III based Compaq Armada M700 in high school. Didn't have no stinkin' fancy case, just carried in a zip-up "trapper" as they were called back then, with my folders.
    Reply
  • southernshark 19 July 2012 10:17
    Cool to see the fusion between old and new. There are still plenty of times I like to use old school paper. And no I'm not in college, but do work in education so I can appreciate this.
    Reply
  • christarp 19 July 2012 10:33
    I'm surprised nobody thought of this sooner, this is actually a really cool idea.
    Reply
  • s3anister 19 July 2012 11:03
    I'm not sure how I feel about this. On one hand it's pretty cool, on the other... do kids really need an iPad in school? Wouldn't that just be a distraction?
    Reply
  • friskiest 19 July 2012 11:47
    I just logged in to thumbs down the 1st comment
    Reply
  • freggo 19 July 2012 13:43
    I think it looks 'cheesy'; a $600 gadget in a $2.99 Binder.
    And yeah, what for do kids need an iPad in school?
    Obviously not for programming class :-)

    Reply
  • freggo 19 July 2012 13:44
    above was not meant against the iPad; same holds true for a Samsung tablet or a $2,000 laptop.
    Reply
  • victorious 3930k 19 July 2012 17:30
    It's $25...
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 19 July 2012 18:40
    Good news in the UK, let's hope the bribed judges in the US have a chnage of heart too

    http://www.theregister.co.uk/2012/07/19/apple_samsung_did_not_copy_us/
    Reply
  • john_4 19 July 2012 19:38
    Looks very functional
    Reply