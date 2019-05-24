Killer Deal: 9.7-inch iPad Now $80 Off

The Apple iPad is an excellent mid-tier tablet that offers top-notch performance for everything from gaming to streaming movies. Although it's generally easy to find on sale, right now it's at its lowest price of the year. (Though keep in mind, we think the base model might drop an extra $20 on Amazon Prime Day).

Walmart has the Apple iPad (2018) 32GB Tablet on sale for $249 ($80 off). That's just $20 shy of its Black Friday price. Meanwhile, the 128GB version of Apple's tablet is also on sale. Walmart again offers the Apple iPad (2018) 128GB Tablet for $398 ($31 off). That's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the 128GB model. (It was $100 off back in March).

We called the 2018 iPad one of the best tablets you can get for your money (and that’s before this price cut). This version of the tablet gets you a 9.7-inch screen and runs on an A10 Fusion Processor. That’s not as fast as the A12X Bionic chip that powers the latest iPad Pros, but the 9.7-inch iPad works with the Apple Pencil (sold separately at $95, which is $4 off), which had once been an iPad Pro exclusive.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

These prices won't last forever. The 32GB model expires on May 27.