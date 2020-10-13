You'll hear a lot of talk about 5G surrounding smartphones as carriers expand the reach of their networks and talk up the faster speeds and lower latency the new networking technology will deliver — especially with 5G iPhones on the way. But the question you probably have isn't about what 5G will do for you but rather when is 5G coming your way.

The simple answer to that question is that 5G may have already arrived, depending on where you live. But even if 5G coverage is available in your neck of the woods, it's still not fully evolved into the mobility-altering experience its advocates have promised. At least, not yet.

If you can get a 5G signal where you're at, you'll likely see improved performance over LTE (aka 4G) networks — provided you've got one of the best 5G phones. But even with an uptick in speed, the 5G experience isn't all that different from LTE at this point.

The 5G landscape is constantly shifting and will continue to do so well into next year. Here's where we are now as we head into the closing months of 2020, and what we can expect from 5G once the new networking standard blankets more of the country with faster speeds and lower latency.

5G explained

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communication standards, following previous iteration of wireless networking. It was the arrival of 3G nearly 20 years ago that made it possible to surf the internet on a smartphone, while 4G delivered speeds that enabled video streaming and an entire economy of apps that need sustained, reliable connectivity.

In 2017, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project—the group that creates the rules for wireless connectivity—issued the non-stand-alone standard for 5G, which allows 5G to coexist alongside 4G. The standard for stand-alone 5G got finalized a year later. In the two years since, infrastructure developers such as Ericsson and Nokia have worked with the four major wireless carriers in the U.S. to build out 5G networks and test them with devices equipped with 5G radios that comply with the new standard.

That means your existing smartphone won't be able to receive a 5G signal (unless, of course, you bought one of the handful of 5G-ready phones that went on sale last year). The new standard requires a new device that may hit download speeds of 1 Gbps (but only on a high-band 5G network) and theoretically hit a peak of 10 Gbps.

In theory, that would let you download full-length movies in seconds. More significantly, it opens up a world of possibilities we can't even imagine yet.

When is 5G coming: U.S. network cheat sheet

AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Current 5G cities 35 (5G Plus service); 395 (low-band 5G service) 51 (Ultra Wideband); 1,800 cites via lower-band coverage 7,500 via sub-600Ghz network, with high-speed service in parts of 7 cities Initial 5G technology Millimeter wave in 5G Plus cities; low-band spectrum elsewhere Millimeter wave in Ultra Wideband cities; DSS elsewhere Millimeter wave in half-a-dozen cities, 600 MHz for nationwide network Required plan Unlimited Starter ($65/month); Unlimited Extra ($75/month); Unlimited Elite ($85/month) Do More or Play More ($80/month) or Get More ($90/month) Essentials ($60/month); Magenta ($70/month); T-Mobile Connect ($15/month) Supported devices Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra; Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra; LG Velvet; Galaxy A71 5G; LG V60 ThinQ; Galaxy Z Fold 2; Galaxy Z Flip 5G Pixel 5, Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra; Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra; Galaxy A715G; Motorola Edge Plus; OnePlus 8; LG V60 ThinQ; LG Velvet; Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra; Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra; OnePlus 8; Galaxy A71 5G; Galaxy A51 5G; Galaxy Z Flip 5G; LG V60 ThinQ; LG Velvet; Motorola Razr 5G; Revvl 5G

5G technologies affecting when 5G is coming

The backbone of the 5G standard is comprised of low-, mid- and high-band spectrum. 5G networks operate on different frequencies with sub-6 GHz and millimeter-wave (20-60 GHz) at the low and high ends of the spectrum.

Carriers were already using sub-6 spectrum for existing LTE networks, and now they need more of it to build out 5G. Millimeter-wave frequency was previously unused, and the advent of 5G has given carriers access to the spectrum that will enable the faster speeds we expect with the new standard.

But mmWave has a few drawbacks: Because it's so high-frequency, the waves don't travel long distances. In fact, they can't even travel through windows or buildings. That means a device operating on an mmWave-based network — primarily Verizon's at this point, though T-Mobile and AT&T also use mmWaver to some extent — will need to be extremely close to a 5G node to catch a signal.

That's fine in a dense metropolitan area, where you can stick a 5G node every few hundred feet. But in rural areas where there are few buildings or cell towers, mmWave won't work.

That's why both sub-6 bands are necessary to make 5G signals more widespread. Indeed, at Qualcomm's annual developer get-together last December, Qualcomm president Christian Amon said that real 5G will be a combination of the low, mid, and high-band frequencies.

T-Mobile provides a good example of this. It launched nationwide 5G coverage late last year using sub-6Hz spectrum. That meant lots of coverage — at launch, T-Mobile's 5G reached 5,000 cities — but at speeds that were only 20% faster than 4G on average. Since then, T-Mobile has started incorporating the midband 2.5GHz spectrum it acquired during its merger with Sprint to boost performance in its far-reaching network. In some cities, T-Mobile uses all elements of 5G — mmWave, mid-band and sub-6Hz spectrum — for what it calls a layer cake approach.

When is 5G coming to your area?

5G is already here, but unless the stars of your location, the wireless carrier you subscribe to and the smartphone you own are perfectly aligned, you probably can't use it yet.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile offer 5G coverage, but there are caveats. First, the number of 5G phones have grown, especially now that device makers are introducing their fall flagships. But you still have to make sure you have a 5G-capable device in your hand. Coverage is now reaching wider areas — at least if you're using AT&T or T-Mobile — though speeds aren't anywhere near the 1 Gbps download speeds you've been hearing about.

What's more, it's evident many smartphone users aren't sure what 5G is. In fact, one in three Americans think they already have 5G, according to one study from last year. The results showed that 47% of AT&T subscribers who own iPhones think their device is 5G-capable. AT&T's misleading 5G Evolution logo (5GE) to describe service that's really just advanced LTE, probably aided that confusion.

When is 5G coming to more areas and how will it perform?

The current state of 5G looks like this: Verizon has high-speed 5G in parts of 51 cities, along with mmWave towers in 24 stadiums and arenas plus six airports. To mark the arrival of the iPhone 12, Verizon says it now offers nationwide coverage to 1,800 cities covering 200 million people. That service isn't as fast as Ultra Wideband and uses lower-band spectrum coupled with dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology that repurposes LTE for 5G coverage.

Verizon is the last carrier to launch nationwide coverage. T-Mobile was first, and its 5G service now reaches 7,500 cities and towns, with mid-band coverage giving a speed boost to customers in 210 of those places; more than 250 million people can access T-Mobile 5G. AT&T has launched its own nationwide network, too, reaching 395 markets with low-band coverage and high-speed mmWave service in 35 of those cities.

A report by OpenSignal detailing 5G performance from earlier this year illustrates what impact the different 5G technologies can have on networks. Verizon, which had relied exclusively on mmWave in its initial 5G launch, boasts the best speeds by far at 506.1 Mbps. Other carriers are using mid- to low-band 5G, and their average download speeds — 114.2 Mbps for Sprint, 62.7 Mbps for AT&T and 47 Mbps for T-Mobile reflect that. (This survey was conducted prior to T-Mobile's efforts to fold Sprint's network into its 5G service.)

But take a look at 5G availability. The same carriers who have slower speeds because of mid- to low-band-based 5G can boast a wider reach. Verizon and its mmWave-based 5G network has the lowest percentage of availability of all, with users able to get a 5G connection less than 1% of the time.

When is 5G coming to more phones?

We entered 2020 with half-a-dozen 5G-capable smartphones on the market: Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G , Note 10 Plus 5G, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, LG's V50 ThinQ 5G and the Moto Z3 or Moto Z4 with 5G Moto Mod. (Those two Moto phones require a pricey accessory; they can't connect to 5G on its own.)

Since then, those models have been eclipsed by newer 5G phones capable of working with evolving 5G networks.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra have led the 5G charge early this year. The S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can work with any type of 5G network, be it built on mmWave or low- to midband spectrum. For the S20, Verizon offers a special edition — the Galaxy S20 UW — that works with its mmWave-based network. Samsung has since added to its 5G lineup with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and even its two foldable devices are available in 5G now.

As for other flagship 5G phones, the LG V60 ThinQ is also available, along with the OnePlus 8 and Motorola Edge Plus. All of these devices are powered by the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus in the case of some of the Samsung handsets.

Those phones are all pretty expensive, though — the OnePlus 8 is the cheapest of that bunch at $699. We're now seeing an influx of lower-cost 5G devices that bring the price of higher speeds down even further, thanks to the Snapdragon 765 processor family with its own built-in 5G modem.

The $699 Motorola Edge features a Snapdragon 765, as does the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which lowers the price of 5G connectivity to less than $600. OnePlus is going even lower with the OnePlus Nord, a sub-$500 phone (£379, to be exacting) featuring the Snapdragon 765G. That phone isn't shipping in the US, but another OnePlus Nord model could soon arrive here.

The $599 LG Velvet, powered by a Snapdragon 765G, has arrived, and Motorola is bringing the Motorola One 5G to market soon for less than $500. Even the Pixel 5 is opting for the Snapdragon 765G in an effort to keep its price down to $699.

When is 5G coming to the iPhone?

You'll notice Apple hasn't been mentioned yet. That's because the company decided to skip 5G connectivity with last fall's iPhone 11 launch.

That's changing now that the iPhone 12 has been unveiled. All four models support 5G, including Verizon's Ultra Wideband coverage. That could be the boost 5G needs.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrive on Oct. 23; you can pre-order either phone on Oct. 16. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max arrive in November. They'll have the same prices as last year's models with the iPhone 12 mini starting at $699 and the Pro Max available for $1,099.

When is 5G coming to devices beyond phones?

People equate the G's — 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G — with smartphones, because that’s always been the place where we've been able to see an indicator of what kind of connectivity we're getting. But that's only part of what 5G is — the faster speeds will mean so much more than just higher-quality streaming and lightning quick downloads.

"5G will be the post-smartphone era," Robert J. Topol, Intel's general manager for 5G business and technology, said during an interview at the 2019 Mobile World Congress. "Phones are the first place to launch because [they're] such an anchor in our lives from a connectivity standpoint."

That’s about to change.

Lower latency will make augmented reality and virtual reality more useful — and eliminate nausea — because there won't be any lag. AR glasses and VR headsets haven't yet cracked the mainstream , but tech companies are betting that these devices will eventually replace our smartphones. With 5G, that could actually happen.

"Connected PCs, connected IoT products, connected AR/VR, connected gaming consoles, things like that — we see all of those on the horizon," said Ryan Sullivan, Sprint's vice president of product engineering when we spoke to him last December and now a vice president of devices and technology at the new T-Mobile. "They may not all be a 2020 thing, but you start to see some of those new use cases and new product categories emerge."

To that end, Qualcomm released its XR2 mixed reality processor with 5G connectivity. That chipset powers the newly Oculus Quest 2. Qualcomm is also pushing 5G to always-connected laptops, with its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform coming to 5G-capable devices from both Acer and HP among others.

Among the ways 5G could change your life, schools could take advantage of virtual- and augmented-reality experiences that will bring concepts out of textbooks and into real life for students. Faster connectivity and no latency could also revolutionize hospitals, enabling holograph-assisted surgeries. On the roads, 5G could make self-driving cars safer, because communication between vehicles and infrastructure will become instantaneous.

"It's not just speed and latency, it's so many other things," Verizon chief product development officer Nicki Palmer said during the December 2019 Qualcomm tech summit on 5G. "This transition from 4G to 5G is even bigger and frankly much more revolutionary."

This isn't going to happen overnight, but expect major shifts thanks to 5G in the next five years. Qualcomm's Amon predicts that there will be 200 million 5G subscribers by the end of 2020, and that there will be 2.8 billion 5G connections by 2025. (That's not just phones, but rather connected devices, too. Still, it illustrates just how rapid companies expect the 5G transition to be.)

What will happen to 4G now that 5G is coming?

Unlike past generations of connectivity, 4G and 5G will coexist. When your device drops a 5G signal, it will fall back on LTE. The hand-off should be imperceptible—aside from the fact that your upload and download speeds will decrease.

This will be especially useful in areas of the country where 5G networks will take longer to get off the ground.

Existing 4G networks will also play a role in carriers building out their 5G coverage, as technologies like dynamic spectrum sharing will allow carriers to share their spectrum between 4G and 5G uses.

And the improvements carriers are making to their networks to prepare for a nationwide 5G rollout will make 4G better, too. When we tested AT&T's 5G Plus network in Las Vegas last year, we saw 900 Mbps over 5G. LTE can't compare, but we also clocked more than 200 Mbps on an iPhone running on AT&T's 5G E (advanced LTE) network. That's exponentially better than AT&T's existing LTE network, which averaged download speeds of 32.91 Mbps earlier this year.

We've got a closer look at how 4G and 5G speeds compare .

Is 5G dangerous?

There is no evidence to suggest that 5G is dangerous to your health, and yet people are still concerned. Why?

For years, the belief that radio waves can cause brain cancer in humans has spread, seemingly affirmed by a 2000 scientific study of high-frequency waves and their effect on human cell tissue. A New York Times report examined that study and found it to be based on a misunderstanding of the human body — specifically, the skin’s ability to shield the brain from radio waves.

Our colleagues at Live Science have also looked into the dangers — or lack thereof — that 5G can pose, and found that while there is no reason to be alarmed about the rollout, more studies will (and should) be conducted as 5G becomes more widespread to determine its impact.

The latest conspiracy theories surrounding 5G have claimed the network technology has somehow triggered the coronavirus pandemic — a dubious assertion that some people have taken seriously enough to set fire to 5G towers in the UK. The health experts we talked to think 5G coronavirus conspiracy claims are nonsense.

5G outlook

5G is here, but so far, it's a little underwhelming. Still, that should change as more cities come online and more 5G devices become available.

Overall, 2019 had been the year that 5G starts to take off, but 2020 is when next-generation networks will have a meaningful impact on the masses. "2020 will be the year of scale of 5G," Qualcomm's Amon promises.

By year's end, we'll not only see the first 5G iPhone, we also expect most wireless networks to offer nationwide coverage. That's when we'll begin to see the full potential of 5G.