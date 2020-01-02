Disney Plus impressed us all with The Mandalorian, but it still holds a wealth of original programming to look forward to. The House of Mouse is doling out shows based on characters from everything from Star Wars to Marvel and even National Geographic.

So, whether you're charmed by Baby Yoda is or you'd like to listen to Jeff Goldblum read the phone book, Disney Plus offers something that fits your taste. Also, looking for the Disney Plus app? We've got that covered.

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

While bounty hunter Boba Fett is the most iconic Mandalorian, this show won't focus on his character or backstory (the prequel trilogy did that to death already). Taking place between the fall of the Empire and the appearance of the First Order, writer/director/actor Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian series will be led by Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones and Narcos. The show runs 8 episodes, and delivers a "gritty and immersive world of bounty hunters, scum and villainy."

Check out our The Mandalorian review, which is light on spoilers but still gives you enough of a feel of what's good about the show.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series, starts streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CTpflCJSJeAugust 24, 2019

Forky Asks a Question

The newest member of the Toy Story toybox will host a series of shorts.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

If the title alone doesn't sell you, I don't know what to say. This National Geographic (one of the many brands under the Disney umbrella) series will give the beloved actor the opportunity to explain life on Earth as only he can.

An extraordinary look at ordinary things. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/jLJ5uXJxaXAugust 23, 2019

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Disney's popular live-action musical movies are getting their own TV show. Read our full High School Musical: The Musical: The Series review to learn more about why we're optimistic.

Buckle up Wildcats. It’s about to get real. The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here. Start streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAKyvI5pUMAugust 24, 2019

Marvel's Hero Project

We know that not all heroes wear capes, and Hero Project will demonstrate this truth by documenting "young heroes" who are making positive changes in their communities.

Encore!

Kristen Bell will reunite high school classmates, who performed alongside each other in on-stage musicals, and have them recreate their performances.

It’s like being in high school again. Literally. Watch the first trailer from Encore! the new reality series from Executive Producer @KristenBell. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tGGq5ZptN6August 23, 2019

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Shows

Marvel's Phase 4 slate of films and TV shows is coming to Disney Plus! Here's what we know:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Coming Q3 2020 (July - September)

Since Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's characters came back in Endgame, they're free to show us the future of Cap's shield. Daniel Brühl is back as Zero.

(Image credit: Zade Rosenthal)

WandaVision

Coming 2020

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their Avenger roles of Wanda Maximoff (The Scarlet Witch) and Vision. Expect the show to be far quirkier than your average MCU project, with a half-sitcom, half-epic structure that looks to offer retro and modern moments.

Loki

Coming Q2 2021 (April - June)

Thor's brother might have been killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but they found a way to bring him back — thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston is returning to star.

Hawkeye

Coming Q3 2021 (July - September)

Formally announced at SDCC 2019, Hawkeye the series will star Jeremy Renner, in the role of Clint Barton. The Kate Bishop character, who Hawkeye trained to be his replacement, Kate Bishop, will be in the series.

What If?

Marvel's bringing its iconic alternate reality comic book — where each issue takes a major moment in its history and flips the script — to life on Disney+. The first episode of this animated series will show what will happen if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, took the super serum that turned Rogers into Captain America.

Ms. Marvel

After Hawkeye

Kamala Khan became the first muslim character to lead a Marvel comic book in 2013, and now she's going to be the first to lead a Disney+ show. The Hollywood Reporter announced the news on Aug. 23, prior to a Disney+ panel at the 2019 D23 Expo, where we expect to learn more.

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BlLARmsvFXAugust 23, 2019

Moon Knight

After Ms. Marvel

We expect this Marvel Studios show to bow after Ms. Marvel because of a visual showing the Phase 4 shows in order, that Disney presented at a Disney+ panel.

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1lxeMzjOA8August 23, 2019

She Hulk

After Moon Knight

We can only hope we're getting the lawyer-era version of She Hulk in this, the third of the Marvel Studio shows Disney announced at D23.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6eAugust 23, 2019

Star Wars Shows

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

At D23 Expo, Disney confirmed the rumor Ewan McGregor is actually returning to the Star Wars world. The actor is reprising the role Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hello there! Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UfMXztiQ6bAugust 24, 2019

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will reprise their roles from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as, respectively, rebel spy Cassian Andor and smart-mouthed robot K-2SO. The show will take place prior to that film's events.

Other Shows

Monsters At Work

The Pixar classic Monsters, Inc. is being converted into a TV show, with Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning to voice Mike Wazowski and Sully.

Coming in 2020

Marvel's 616

If you're often left confused by the byzantine backstories of Marvel characters and curious about the easter eggs in these films, this Disney+ show narrated by 'a diverse group of filmmakers' can help you bone up on your Marvel history.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

If your kid (or you, no shame) loved Frozen, you know they (or you) will want every nugget of behind the scenes goodness that Disney's dropping into this show about the popular film's sequel.

Muppets Now

No, it's not The Muppet Show proper, but Kermit and the gang will be taking Disney+ by force with a new series of "variety shorts" dubbed 'Muppets Now!' Kermy wanted to tell us more but ...