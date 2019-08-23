Disney D23 Expo 2019: Schedule, Dates, and the Latest Marvel and Star Wars News

While we're not expecting that Disney will bring Spider-Man back into the fold today, the D23 2019 Expo should give us a lot to talk about. Primarily, the first day of the show is expected to feature news about Disney+ , the new streaming service coming to the platform.

In terms of what to expect from D23, the house of the mouse could show more of Star Wars: The Last Skywalker , which is coming later this year. Marvel's also been mum about its Hulu lineup, known as The Offenders, and D23 is definitely a place where we could see more of M.O.D.O.K., Howard The Duck and the rest of the gang.

What is the D23 Expo?

Dubbed "The Ultimate Fan Event," the D23 Expo is a biennial (occuring every other year) event where Disney puts on a big shindig for its most ardent supporters. Stars and creators talk at panels, and the company reveals news regarding upcoming movies and amusement park content.

As always, the D23 2019 Expo is being held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 is Disney's big fan club, drawing its name from the D in Walt Disney's last name and the 23 from 1923, when he founded the company. It's been around since 2009.

When is the D23 2019 Expo?

The 2019 D23 Expo runs from today, August 23 to Sunday, August 25. Panels kick off at 10:30 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern).

Can you live stream the D23 2019 Expo?

Sadly, Disney's only screening a select few panels. At this page , you'll learn about the panels that they are showing, which include Behind the Art of Disney Costuming (Today, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific), Marvel Comics: Marvel’s 80th Anniversary (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific) and Heroines of the Disney Galaxies (Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific).

What do we expect from the D23 Disney+ panel?

Since Marvel revealed a lot of its Disney+ content at San Diego Comic-Con, we're guessing that D23's panel will focus on the streaming platform's other shows. Hopefully that means Star Wars stuff.

Yes, there is still a lot of teasing they could give us for The Mandalorian ahead of the Nov. 12 launch date, including a trailer. Since D23 Expo loves its celebrity cameos, it's also possible that show-runner Jon Favreau could appear to talk about the show as well as his work in the MCU, where he plays Happy.