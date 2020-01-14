The best Nintendo Switch Lite cases and accessories for 2020

As a dedicated handheld, the Nintendo Switch Lite is meant to be played on the road, whether you're catching 'em all in Pokémon Sword and Shield or building a masterpiece in Super Mario Maker 2. With that in mind, you'll want to check out the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories for keeping your console safe, stylish and fully charged on the road.

Fortunately, there are plenty of dedicated Switch Lite accessories available, from cases and screen protectors built for the Switch Lite's smaller design to play stands that you can use to enjoy the handheld console in tabletop mode.

And you certainly shouldn't be taking The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening or Untitled Goose Game on the road without a microSD card , a pair of headphones and one of our best portable charger picks.

Here are the best Switch Lite accessories and cases for making the most of Nintendo's new dedicated handheld.

(Image credit: Hori)

1. Hori Dual USB PlayStand

Charges while you play

Two USB ports for controllers

Works with Switch and Switch Lite

AC adapter not included

Hori's Dual USB PlayStand solves one of the Switch Lite's biggest problems: the lack of a kickstand for tabletop-mode play. This play stand not only props up your Switch Lite for on-the-go multiplayer, but also packs two USB ports for connecting your Switch controllers of choice. It can also charge your Switch Lite, though you'll have to provide your own AC adapter. The Dual USB PlayStand works with the standard Switch as well.

(Image credit: Anker)

2. Anker PowerCore 20100

Light weight

Up to 7 days of charging

Two USB-A ports

The Switch Lite is designed exclusively to be played on the go, and while the system promises 3 to 7 hours of battery life, you'll need more than that if you want to power through Breath of the Wild on a long flight. The Anker PowerCore 20100 is the best portable charger , adding up to 15 hours of extra battery life to the Switch while delivering up to 2.5 full charges. This gadget is ideal for Switch owners, but also makes a great charger for your smartphone, tablet or any other USB device.

(Image credit: Heatfun)

3. Heatfun Grip for Nintendo Switch Lite

Ergonomic design

Easy to attach

Somewhat cheap design

If the Switch Lite feels too small for your hands, or you just want the handheld to feel more like a proper controller, Heatfun's Switch Lite grip is worth checking out. This lightweight add-on provides two large, comfortable hand grips, and is designed to easily pop on and off of your Switch Lite. It comes in black, turquoise, yellow and gray variations, making it easy to match it with your Switch Lite or mix things up with a cool pattern.

(Image credit: PDP)

4. PDP Switch Deluxe Travel Case Elite Edition

Stores up to 14 games

Works with Switch and Switch Lite

Durable EVA design

Not as sturdy as a hard case

You should never take your Switch on the road without a protective case, and PDP's Switch Deluxe Travel Case Elite Edition is one of the most stylish and feature-packed options we've seen at this price. This sleek EVA case includes optional cushions for your Switch Lite (the case also fits a standard Switch), has room for 14 game cartridges and sports a large internal pouch for storing a multitude of accessories. The Elite version of the case bears a subtle Switch logo, while the Pikachu and Poke Ball editions let you show off your Pokemon pride while still looking cool.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

5. SanDisk microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch

Relatively inexpensive

Adds up to 256GB for digital games

Transfer rates up to 100MB/s

If you buy your games digitally, your Switch Lite's 32GB of internal storage is going to fill up fast with the wealth of great AAA and indie games available on the eShop. Most microSD cards will work on the Switch Lite, but we recommend SanDisk's microSDXC series for getting the most storage for your buck. You can get 128GB of extra space for about $24, while a whopping 256GB card will run you only about $53. SanDisk's card even comes in a branded Nintendo variation sporting the iconic yellow Super Star.

(Image credit: Hori)

6. Hori Duraflexi Protector

Inexpensive

Flexible, transparent design

Not as much protection as hard case

This flexible TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) case is built to protect your Switch Lite from drops, dirt, and everyday wear and tear, while its clear material won't cover up your system's yellow, turquoise or black design. Hori's officially licensed Duraflexi protective shell will also give your hands some extra grip when you're gaming on the road.

(Image credit: WaterField Designs)

7. WaterField Switch Lite Slip Case

Premium design

Allows for in-case charging

Two interior pockets

Pricey

Game holder sold separately

If you want a Switch Lite case that's unassuming enough to bring into a business meeting, WaterField's Switch Lite Slip Case should do the trick. Available in a variety of professional-looking designs including brown waxed canvas and crimson with black leather, this high-end case has a plush internal lining for keeping your system scratch free as well as two internal pockets for games and accessories. You can even keep the Switch Lite in this case while you charge it over USB-C.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

Excellent wireless connectivity

Compatibility with almost everything

Decent sound for gaming and music

Comfortable fit

No elastic headband

As the first headset to offer wireless USB-C connectivity for Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless was practically made for the Switch Lite. This excellent $99 gaming headset allows you to enjoy instant wireless gaming sound via a handy USB dongle, and offers 20 hours of battery life for binging games on a long trip. The Arctis 1 Wireless also packs the same advanced audio drivers as SteelSeries' higher-end headsets, meaning you'll have no problem getting immersed in some Zelda no matter where you are.

(Image credit: amFilm)

9. amFilm Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch

Thin, transparent design

Doesn't interfere with touch controls

Known issues with some models

amFilm makes one of the most popular Nintendo Switch screen protectors around, and now the company is bringing that same dependable protection to the Switch Lite. This inexpensive add-on gets you three screen protectors, each of which is 0.3mm thin, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant, and 99.9% transparent to ensure maximum clarity while protecting your Switch Lite's display. You'll also get wet wipes and a cleaning cloth.

(Image credit: Hori)

10. Hori Slim Tough Pouch

Fun colors that match Switch Lite

Includes game storage

Not as sturdy as a hard case

If you want a Switch Lite case that's small and stylish but that will still keep your console safe, the Hori Slim Tough Pouch is a solid option. This no-frills, semihard case is small enough to fit in just about any bag, and it sports internal storage for games and accessories. This case also offers a striking blue color option as well as standard black, perfect for matching your turquoise or black Switch Lite.