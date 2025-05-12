I test gaming controllers for a living — here are the 6 best for each platform

Welcome to Gaming Week! This article is part of Tom’s Guide’s inaugural Gaming Week, an entire week of content dedicated to all things gaming. From insights into the latest hardware, guides to the best games you can play today, to the essential accessories we can't play without. Tom’s Guide Gaming Week will guide you through the world of video games in 2025.

Real talk: I own too many controllers. When you have three times as many gamepads in your apartment as consoles to actually use them on, you know you might have a bit of a peripheral problem. Hey, what can I say? I like to keep my controller options open for every possible gaming occasion.

Below, I’ve listed my current six favorite gamepads — the majority of which I use on a daily basis. The selection I’ve curated spans Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC controllers, so regardless of your system of choice, you’ll find a controller to fit your gaming needs if you keep scrolling down.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller

(Image credit: Future/Microsoft)

This excellent gamepad strikes just the right balance between the standard Xbox Wireless Controller and the ultra-premium Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. How does the Core differ from the latter? It’s significantly cheaper, as it doesn’t come with metallic back buttons or a carry case.

Crucially, the Core Controller still supports back paddles, you just have to buy them separately. And considering you can pick up third-party ones for a few bucks on Amazon, that’s really not a big deal. With the Core sporting the same adjustable-tension thumbsticks, tweakable hair triggers and rubberized grips of the Elite Series 2, the loss of the carry case is hardly a deal-breaker considering the savings you’re making, either.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Microsoft’s brilliant Pro Controller is a great option for both Xbox Series X/S players and for folks who game on PC. Thanks to the Xbox Accessories app, you can assign up to three custom profiles, with every button on this gamepad being remappable.

DualSense Edge Controller

(Image credit: Future/Sony)

Yes, it’s pricey, but the DualSense Edge is my favorite Sony pad ever. The pro edition of the DualSense comes with two sets of mappable back buttons, three sets of replaceable controller stick caps, plus a sturdy carry case. Like the Xbox Core Controller, you can remap every button on this gamepad, then enable different custom profiles with a click of one of the Edge’s two function buttons.

I can’t stress enough just how much I love the Edge’s back buttons. For demanding action games like Elden Ring and Returnal, where you’re constantly panning the camera, I find assigning jump and attack commands to the rear paddles to be more convenient. One suggestion I’d make, though? Go for the more recent Midnight Black version of the Edge, as the white edition’s rear grips tend to stain rather quickly, from my experience.

PlayStation DualSense Edge (Midnight Black): was $199 now $196 at Walmart The thick end of $200 is obviously a whole lot of cheddar cheese to fork out for a controller, but there’s no denying the Edge feels a lot more premium than the regular DualSense. Featuring all the same winning features as the standard PS5 controller, it one-ups the DualSense with its adjustable hair triggers, rubberized grip and swappable sticks.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

My grandad bought me my first Nintendo console way back in 1993 — the SNES, in case you’re wondering. In the 32 years that have elapsed since, I’m absolutely convinced the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is the best gamepad the iconic Japanese publisher has ever made.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though I primarily use the limited edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version now, my OG launch controller I bought with my Switch back in early 2017 still works a treat. I’ve never once had any of its buttons jam, and it’s also great for PC play, as Steam recognizes its screenshot button to allow you to snap in-game photos easily (unlike the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller).

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69 at Best Buy Though it rarely drops in price, The Big N’s Pro pad is still worth $69 in my opinion. While I don’t mind the handheld hybrid’s Joy-Cons, their face buttons are a little too small for my liking, while the joysticks are prone to stick drift. The latter problem is far less common on this excellent premium pad.

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless Controller

(Image credit: Future/8BitDo)

One of my favorite gamepads to play the best Steam games on is also a terrific alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It’s actually more ‘pro’ than Nintendo’s first-party pad too, as it comes with a charging dock, two back buttons and the ability to set three custom controller profiles.

While you can connect this peripheral to either your PC or Switch via Bluetooth, if you’re playing on a gaming rig, I’d suggest going for the 2.4g version of the Ultimate Wireless thanks to its bundled-in dongle that reduces latency. Those Hall effect joysticks and optional turbo mode also make 8BitDo’s pad a great option for first-person shooter fans.

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless: $49 at Amazon This classy pad feels a lot like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller thanks to its extremely similar layout. Where the 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless edges past Nintendo’s gamepad is with the presence of its Hall effect analogue sticks help eliminate stick drift and its snappy-feeling back buttons.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller

(Image credit: Future/Nacon)

An ace officially licensed third-party alternative to the DualSense Edge. I’ve been regularly using the Revolution 5 Pro for over a year at this point, and it’s become my go-to controller when playing the best PC games . With four back buttons, three sets of analogue sticks and a trio of stick weights that allow you to make this pad nice and hefty, you can tinker with this controller to your heart’s content.

A feature I really love about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is its textured triggers and rear grips, which make this controller feel utterly fantastic to hold. Weight with a controller is obviously subjective, but I really dig the fact that Nacon’s gamepad brings the chonk, too. My only real beef is that the rumble feature on the Revolution 5 doesn’t work on PS5, which is puzzling, seeing as haptics are supported on both PC and PS4 titles. Aside from that strange omission, this is a terrific controller.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: $164 at Amazon An expensive yet excellent controller that works a treat on PS5, PC or a gaming laptop. Its adjustable trigger blockers allow you to squeeze rounds off more quickly in first-person shooters, while its remappable face buttons and pleasingly clicky back paddles make it a good deal more adaptable than the DualSense.

DualSense Controller

(Image credit: Future/Sony)

If you can’t justify spending $200 on the DualSense Edge, you can’t go far wrong with the regular DualSense, should you need a second controller for your PS5. Alright, so the roughly six-hour battery life on Sony’s official peripheral is disappointing, but aside from that gripe, this really is a top-tier controller.

With wholly satisfying palm-shaking haptic rumble features and adaptive triggers that can increase immersion when, say, pulling back and firing an arrow in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered , I think this is a far better controller than the PS4’s DualShock 4. And because of the not exactly best-in-class battery life I just mentioned, having two DualSense controllers will save you a lot of hassle.

PlayStation DualSense Controller: $74 at Amazon Sony’s first-party controller is one of my favorite things about the PS5. Compared to the Xbox Wireless Controller, I find it more gratifying to use, in large part thanks to its awesome haptic features the likes of the awesome Astro Bot squeeze so much mileage out of. The DualSense is also well-suited to PC play, especially with more and more PS5 games being ported over to Steam and the Epic Games Store.