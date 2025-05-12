Tom’s Guide Gaming Week: Your guide to all things gaming in 2025
We’re celebrating the world of video games with deep dives into hardware, software and accessories
Gaming has never been bigger. In 2025, the industry dwarfs all other forms of entertainment, and the interest and excitement surrounding new blockbuster games and cutting-edge hardware have never been higher.
Gaming has also never been more diverse, with more games to play than ever, plenty of powerful hardware options, whether you’re opting for PC or consoles, and endless accessories that can augment your experience in a multitude of ways. Right now is a very good time to be a gamer.
Here at Tom’s Guide, we love all things gaming. So, to celebrate one of our favorite pastimes, we’ve created our first-ever Gaming Week. Seven days of bespoke coverage dedicated to every aspect of gaming, from the latest hardware to the essential accessories and, of course, the must-play games.
If you take your gaming seriously, you won’t want to miss Tom’s Guide Gaming Week.
Should you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch — our experts give the arguments for and against
I asked the Tom's Guide team if they were planning to pick up a Nintendo Switch at launch, and I got plenty of cases for and against buying day one.
How to get free games on PlayStation, PC and Xbox
The only thing better than a quality video game, is a quality video game you didn't have to pay for, and this guide show you the best place to score free games across PlayStation, PC and Xbox.
I test gaming controllers for a living — here are the 6 best for each platform
A high-quality gaming controller is an essential accessory for ever gamer, and our expert console tester has put the best models through their paces.
Rory is a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
