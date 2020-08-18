Buying a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a big investment, and you'll want one of the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases to keep your pricey smartphone safe from harm.

Samsung's top-of-the-line phablet will set you back $1,299 — and that's just for the base model. Upgrade to the 512GB version of the Note 20 Ultra, and you'll pay $1,449. Spend that much money on a phone, and you'd be crazy not to ensure that it's properly protected.

A good Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case can do just that, but the best cases offer so much more. From practical features like kickstands and slots to hold credit cards, to fanciful designs that really show off your new phone, your Note 20 Ultra case is a chance for you to stamp your personal style on Samsung's phablet.

New cases are arriving all the time, but here are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases we've seen so far.

What is the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case?

Everyone will have their own idea of what the best Galaxy Note 20 case is, based on what features are important to them. But if you're looking for a case that can provide the best protection against drops, look for the Incipio Dual Pro for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Otterbox Defender Series, or the Gear4 Crystal Palace.

Samsung makes its own lineup of Galaxy Note 20 cases and both of the ones on our list — the S-View Flip Cover and LED Wallet Cover — help you easily see notifications and other alerts.

If you want a case that doubles as a wallet, the Ghostek Exec Series includes slots to hold cash and credit cards. And the Caseology Dual Grip is one of the less expensive options if your budget is still hurting after paying up for a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases you can buy right now

1. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover A Note 20 Ultra case with a view Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.52 inches | Weight: 2.15 ounces | Colors: Black, Brown, Silver | Materials: Plastic £44.53 View at Amazon £50.13 View at Amazon

Samsung makes a wide variety of cases for its own phones, and one of the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case options is the S-View Flip Cover. This Galaxy Note 20 Ultra-sized version is a lot like the S-View Flip Cover editions made for previous Samsung phones, with the transparent cover window offering you at-a-glance information without having to flip open the case. You can even answer or reject phone calls when the case is closed.

If you're thinking a lot about germs — and who isn't these days — Samsung treats the S-View Flip Cover with an antimicrobial property to protect the phone's cover. As for more conventional forms of protection, the case surrounds your phone on all sides, while the flip cover keeps the Note 20 Ultra's impressive screen from suffering any scratches in your pocket, bag or purse.

2. Incipio DualPro for Note 20 Ultra Protects your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from big falls Size: 8.8 x 4.7 x 0.83 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces | Colors: Black, Red | Materials: Polycarbonate shell Shop at Incipio

If you fear the damage that can be done to a $1,299 phone from a single drop, consider the Incipio DualPro. This $30 case for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra promises two layers of protection via a polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing inner core. That offers some measure of protection for drops up to 10 feet. And a one-year warranty backs up those claims.

Even with that level of protection, don't expect a lot of bulk. Incipio says the DualPro is slim enough to show off the Note 20 Ultra's sleek design. Even with the phone inside, you still have access to its various ports and buttons. You can get the Incipio DualPro in either basic black or an eye-catching shade of red.

3. Otterbox Defender Pro Series Case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Supersized protection for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Size: 7.1 x 3.9 x 1.33 inches | Weight: 0.32 ounces | Colors: Pink, Black, Blue | Materials: Polycarbonate shell plus rubber slipcover No price information View at Amazon

Otterbox is usually one of the first names people turn to when looking for protective phone cases, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra edition of the Defender Pro Series lives up to that reputation. The case combines a polycarbonate shell with a rubber slipcover to keep your phablet protected. A raised edge along the case should also keep the Note 20 Ultra's 6.9-inch display from coming into contact with surfaces should you drop it. Otterbox says it has done more than 238 hours of testing to ensure the Defender Series is up to the task.

A holster on the case serves as a belt clip, but you can also use it as a kickstand to prop up the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra when it's time to watch movies on that oversized screen. At $60, the Defender Pro Series is one of the pricier case options, but with features like an antimicrobial additive that guards against bacteria and port covers to keep dust out and bolster water resistance, this is one case that's worth its asking price.

4. Gear4 Crystal Palace Advanced protection from a clear case Size: 6.7 x 3.3 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 1.4 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, D3O No price information View at Amazon

Don't hide that Mystic Bronze backside of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a solid case cover. The Gear4 Crystal Palace offers a clear look at your new phone without sacrificing any protection. In fact, this case promises to safeguard your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from drops up to 13 feet.

Gear4 credits that protection to its D3O technology for providing the kind of impact absorption to protect phones from the shock of falls. The clear also employs dye-transfer resistance to prevent yellowing over time, so your phone's true colors continue to shine through.

Like some of the other best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases, the Gear4 Crystal Palace also features an anti-bacterial treatment that's designed to kill almost any germ that comes in contact with your phone. The clear case allows you to wirelessly charge your Note 20 Ultra as well.

5. Ghostek Exec Series for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case for carrying around credit cards Size: 8 x 5 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 ounces | Colors: Pink, Black, Gray | Materials: polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, leather No price information View at Amazon

Great phone cases do more than just provide protection. The Ghostek Exec Series also gives you a place to stash your cash and credit cards. The back of the Exec Series includes an attachment with enough slots to hold up to four cards. When you don't need to carry any payment methods around, you can detach that part of the case and replace it with either a belt clip or bicycle mount.

The Exec Series doesn't skimp on protection either, promising to safeguard your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from drops of up to eight feet. Shock-absorbing corners take the brunt of any unexpected blows, and the case offers an anti-slip grip aimed at keeping the phone from falling out of your hands in the first place. If the Note 20 Ultra does drop, there's a lifted bezel on the back surrounding its camera array to keep those lenses from cracking.

6. Caseology Dual Grip for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra A good Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case on a budget Size: 7 x 3.9 x 0.65 inches | Weight: 2.4 ounces | Colors: Bronze, Black | Materials: Polycarbonate Prime £10.99 View at Amazon

You don't necessarily need to spend big bucks on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case, especially after dropping $1,299 on the phone itself. The Caseology Dual Crip case is a slim and light option that provides protection for just $13 dollars.

Available in black or bronze, the Caseology Dual Grip guards against scratches and features built-in grips on both sides to help you keep the Note 20 Ultra in your hand. The case includes holes to let you access the S Pen and use the rear cameras without interference. You’ll also be able to wirelessly charge the Note 20 Ultra without removing the phone from its case.

7. Spigen Liquid Air Case Simple protection in a stylish design Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.44 inches | Weight: 1.3 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, leather Prime £8.99 View at Amazon

There's nothing fancy about the Spigen Liquid Case, which features a minimal if still eye-catching design. The back of the black case features a stylish diamond pattern across a case that uses Spigen's Air Cushion technology for absorbing drops and bumps.

Spigen hopes to reduce the times when the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra slips out of your hand, using grip detailing on the Liquid Air Case to bolster your hold on the phone. The Liquid Air Case also accommodates Spigen's line of screen protectors, and you can continue to wirelessly charge your Note 20 Ultra with the phone inside the case

8. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G LED Wallet Cover Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case for notifications Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.53 inches | Weight: 2.55 ounces | Colors: Black, Brown, Silver | Materials: Plastic, fabric £64.62 View at Amazon

The LED Wallet Cover is another popular standby in Samsung's assortment of cases that it's developed for its own phone. LED lights on the outside of the case notify you about incoming calls, notifications and the time; you're also able to assign icons to your contacts, making it even easier to identify who's calling. If you want to take advantage of the Note 20 Ultra's Wireless Power Share feature to charge up other devices, just pop off the cover.

The LED Wallet Cover gets its name from a card pocket inside the cover where you can store cards and cash. The case itself has a shell design on the inside and fabric on the out to make your phone easier to grip and to minimize any problems if the Note 20 Ultra should happen to topple to the ground. The phone cover also features antimicrobial coating for an additional layer of protection.

What to look for in a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra case

When shopping for cases, make sure you're looking for one designed specifically for your phone. The Galaxy Note 20 series comes in two different models with two different screen sizes. Cases built for the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 are not going to fit your Ultra, so when shopping, be sure to look only at Ultra-specific designs.

Most cases provide cutouts for any ports or buttons. Cases with a more aggressive attitude toward protection will also have coverings over those ports to keep up dust and debris. Decide what level of protection you want and choose your case accordingly.

Different cases boast different levels of protection. Unless you're playing center for an NBA team, anything greater than 6 feet stands a pretty good chance of keeping your Note 20 Ultra protected.

While some cases include a screen protector, others do not. Find out if your case works with different screen protectors, if you're planning on adding one of those to your Note 20 Ultra; otherwise, make sure there's a ridge around the edge of the case that can help keep the AMOLED panel from coming into contact with surfaces when dropped.