Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager: Specs Dimensions: 17.6 x 7.52 x 3.27 inches

Weight: 3.48 pounds

PPM range: 1200 (estimated) - 3700 PPM

Amplitude: 10mm (estimated)

Attachments: 6

Noise level: 49-62 decibels

Battery life: up to 4 hours

Battery charge time: 60 minutes

Massage guns are great for relieving tension in most of the body’s tight spots, but unless you’re double jointed (or at least extremely flexible), reaching some areas with a traditional massage gun can be challenging. That’s where the Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager comes in handy.

The best massage guns provide myofascial release to shortened muscle fibers through percussion — the gun’s shaft and attachment penetrate deep into tight tissues, promoting blood flow, increasing range of motion, and inevitably preventing future injury.

If you’ve ever tried to use a massage gun on your back though, you’ve probably felt a bit awkward. In fact, you may have resorted to recruiting a friend or spouse for help. Thanks to the Mighty Bliss’s long handle and unique design, you can now target your entire posterior chain sans assistance. But is it powerful enough to take the place of your traditional massage gun? Read our full Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review below.

Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review: Price and availability

The Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager retails for an affordable $79.97 — one of the most inexpensive massagers you’ll find on our list. Its closest rival is the Legiral Le3 Massage Gun , which can be found in some online outlets for under 70 bucks.

Unlike the Le3 however, you probably won’t find the Mighty Bliss listed for much cheaper than its retail value — WalMart has it for $108, and some individual sellers on eBay and Etsy have tacked on price tags of over $200.

The good news? Amazon currently offers a $10 off coupon for the massager, and signing up for marketing emails through Mighty Bliss’ website will score you a 15% discount code.

Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review: Design

Referring to the Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager as a “massage gun” may be a bit of a misnomer — it looks a lot more like a wand or a small bat than it does a gun. But then again, “massage bat” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, so I’ll stick with calling it a gun.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The plus side to this wand-like design is the ease that comes with targeting harder-to-reach areas, like the back. Grabbing the Mighty Bliss by the end of its almost 18 inch long handle allowed me to massage not only my lower and mid back without issue, but also the tight and knotty spots in between my shoulder blades. I’ve never been able to treat this area using a conventionally-shaped massage gun (at least, not by myself). Even for areas that aren’t typically difficult to address, the Mighty Bliss’ design makes massage gun use for those with limited mobility a lot more accessible.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The downside to this construction is the gun’s weight — at 3.5 pounds, it tips the scales as one of the heaviest models on our list. Compounding its already hefty weight is its length - since you’re holding on to a much longer device than most guns, you’ll feel a lot more fatigue (and potentially pain) in your wrists and hands.

Powering on the Mighty Bliss is done through a sole knob, located in the center of the gun. Turning the knob to the right (towards a “plus sign”) will start the gun at its slowest speed, and dialing to the left (towards a “minus sign”) will turn everything off. Changing the speed is also done by adjusting this knob, with a clockwise turn speeding up the percussive head (with a maximum speed of 3700 percussions per minute — the fastest of any gun on our list), and a counterclockwise turn slowing things down.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A blue LED light illuminating a “power” symbol indicates when the Mighty Bliss is on. When the battery starts running low, that blue light will become red.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Included with the Mighty Bliss is a cloth drawstring bag, with ample room to store the gun, its attachments, and power adapter. You may even have space to toss in a few incidentals as well. It’s not a very protective means of storage, but the Mighty Bliss isn’t what I would consider fragile, so the cloth bag feels sufficient.

Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review: Attachments

The Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager comes with six attachments: a “cushion head” for use on sensitive areas or around bony spots like elbows and knees; a “point head” for concentrated, deeper tissue massage; a “four pronged head” for firm deep tissue massage; a “six pronged head” for firm deep tissue massage spanning a larger area; a “scalp massage head” for massaging the scalp; and an “oil/lotion massage head” for use with the application of oils and lotions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One huge advantage to four of the six attachment heads is that they’re screwed onto the gun, as opposed to being “pushed” on using force. Personally, I hate when I have to attach and detach massage gun heads by pushing and pulling — it always feels like I’m about to damage the gun (and with some guns costing as much as half of my rent, that would be a very bad thing).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With the exception of the point head, the Mighty Bliss’ attachments are made from a soft, flexible rubber. I generally prefer this kind of material over a hard plastic construction — they’re far more forgiving on tender or excessively tight spots.

However, I have to admit that using the plastic point head attachment on my rock hard upper traps felt incredible. Usually these “point” or “bullet” type of heads are too intense for me to tolerate, but the Mighty Bliss’ point provided enough concentrated pressure without veering into painful territory. The point was also very effective in treating those knot-filled muscles between my shoulder blades that I mentioned previously. My entire upper body was grateful for the attention.

The two pronged attachments felt nice on my lower back, but I didn’t really feel like there was that much of a difference between them. And even with the gun at the highest speed, it never felt like they were penetrating into the muscle all that deeply. The same can be said of the cushion head — it felt nice in the bony spots around my knees and shoulder, but didn’t really dig into the spots that needed attention.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A scalp massage attachment head is something I haven’t seen included with any other massage gun, and to be completely honest, I’m not entirely sure it should be. I first attempted to use it with the gun at the slowest setting, and I think I gave myself a minor concussion with all the recoiling that happened. Adjusting the gun to its highest speed resolved the recoiling issue, but the resulting scalp massage felt…well, weird and headache inducing. If you’re really into the idea of a scalp massage, I’d suggest using the attachment with the gun turned off.

An oil and lotion massage head is something I have seen before, but only with one other massage gun — The Sportneer Elite D9. Using the attachment with some lavender oil I had was relaxing, but I don’t think it rendered the massage any more effective. Still — it’s an upgrade that can bring the “spa” experience to your own home.

Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review: Performance

There are two main specifications that reveal the kind of massage you’ll get from your gun: amplitude, or the distance that the attachment travels into your muscle, and stall force, or the amount of pressure you can place onto the gun before it stalls. Both of these measurements are relatively low on the Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager.

The actual number isn’t published anywhere that I can find, but I’d estimate the Mighty Bliss’ amplitude to be somewhere around 10mm, which is shorter than average. This deficit was definitely noticeable during usage — it’s not that massaging certain muscles didn’t feel good, but it didn’t feel as if the percussion was penetrating enough to make any positive change in the tissues.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sometimes you can counteract a short amplitude by placing your own force into the gun, so the massage goes deeper into your muscle. Don’t count on being able to do that with the Mighty Bliss, since it takes a very light amount of pressure to stall the gun completely. At its slowest speed, I barely had to press on the gun at all to stall it out. Even at its fastest setting, a moderate amount of force was all it took to both slow and stop the percussion. Again, the actual stats aren’t published, but I’d guess the stall force threshold to be between 10 and 15 pounds. For comparison, the Theragun Pro’s stall force is six times that weight at 60 pounds. It’s also six times the cost, but even the comparably priced Legiral Le3 doesn’t stall out until around 20 pounds of additional force.

According to the user manual, you should expect up to four hours of continuous use from the Mighty Bliss before the battery dies. I got roughly half that, about two hours. Recharging took a respectable 60 minutes (and unlike most massagers, I was still able to use the gun during charging). That’s nearly identical to the far costlier Theragun Elite’s battery life and charge times. So all in all, the Mighty Bliss’ battery performance isn’t too bad.

It’s also pretty quiet - at its slowest setting, the Mighty Bliss clocked 49 decibels. This is the quietest of all the massage guns I’ve tested, which usually get as loud as 55 or 60 decibels even at their slowest speeds. Turning the dial to a higher PPM obviously increased the noise, but not by much — at 3700 PPM, the Mighty Bliss registered between 60 and 62 decibels.

Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager review: Verdict

The Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager is more “massage wand” than “massage gun,” and that difference comes with a few advantages. The long, slim handle makes it easy to target spots that are difficult to address with traditional massage guns, like your lower, mid, and upper back. It’s also a great option for seniors or those with mobility concerns, for whom typical massage gun usage might be challenging.

But as a general use massage gun, the Mighty Bliss Cordless Massager is lacking. A short amplitude and incredibly low stall force threshold means that the Mighty Bliss’ percussive massage isn’t so mighty after all. While the sensation might feel nice, it’s doubtful that the gun could elicit any real therapeutic results on thicker muscle tissues like the quadriceps, glutes, or even calves.

If you’re looking for an accessory recovery tool, one to solely target the spots you can’t get to with other guns, the Mighty Bliss is a good choice. If you’re looking for a more versatile massage gun, you’d be better off with another model from our list.