Xbox Series X to fire back at PS5 with July 23 games event

The next chapter in the road to the Xbox Series X release will take place on July 23, with Microsoft expected to showcase a series of first-party Xbox games.

That’s according to game journalist and game event leaker Jeff Grubb, who notes that a reveal event for Xbox Game Studios will take place on the “week of the 20th,” with VGC then using its sources to narrow the date down to the 23rd. It’s at this event we can finally expect to see a proper showcase of Halo Infinite, which is set to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

According to VGC, some third-party games will also be shown off, but the July 23 event is expected to be very much focused around first-party titles. That means we should see new games from studios such as Playground Games, The Initiative, Ninja Theory, Rare, and Obsidian Entertainment, all of which sit under the Xbox Game Studios banner.

Outside of Halo Infinite, we’d expect to see more of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, as well as a potential follow-up to Forza Horizon 4. We’d also expect to see some brand new exclusive IPs for games coming to the next-generation Xbox and Windows 10 PCs. But we don’t expect to see Fable 4 or a new Perfect Dark game, unfortunately.

Beyond games, we’re hoping to hear more about the Xbox Series X’s real-world performance and how it will make games feel particularly next-generation, including how the console's fast SSD will let you instantly switch games. And a deeper look at the console's backwards compatibility in action would be welcomed.

There’s been a lot of chatter around the Xbox Series S, a lower-spec, digital-only version of the Xbox Series X. We’re not expecting Microsoft to reveal such a console at the July event, but the company has been tipped to be preparing for an August reveal for its lower-cost Xbox.

We’ll be ready to bring you the latest and greatest news from this upcoming Xbox 20/20 event, so be sure to check back for live coverage as the end of July draws near.