New Vizio 4K TVs are super cheap — and perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The latest Vizio 4K TVs have started rolling out to retailers, with some impressively low prices and feature sets that gamers should take notice of. There's even more to look forward to after that with the brand's first OLED TV and the Elevate Sound Bar due to arrive later in the fall.

The entire Vizio 2020 TV lineup (which the company is calling their 2021 family) promises 4K resolution, HDR support for multiple formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG) and HDMI 2.1 ports. The latter feature makes Vizio's new TVs a great choice for gaming with the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles coming this fall.

The Vizio 4K TVs that are now available include the affordable entry level V-Series, which gets you the aforementioned features starting at just $230 for the 40-inch V405. There's also the mid-range M-Series and the high-end P-Series 4K TVs, which include larger sizes and more advanced feature sets. The new sets, as well as the the redesigned V-Series soundbars, can be purchased at Amazon and Best Buy.

And there's more to come in a few months. Vizio's first OLED TV, its most impressive set yet, will be very competitively priced — the 65-inch will cost $2,000 and the 55-inch will cost $1,300. It's likely to earn a spot on our list of the best TVs. The fall will also see the debuts of a P-Series Quantum X 85-inch model and the Elevate Sound Bar.

In addition to releasing the new 4K TVs, Vizio updated its SmartCast platform to improve its speed and performance. Older model TVs (2016 and after) will also get the upgrade. The SmartCast mobile app has gotten a slick redesign. And more apps will be available, including Apple TV, Movies Anywhere and (later this summer) the Peacock streaming service.

What to expect from the new Vizio 4K TVs

The new Vizio TVs will have IQ Ultra and IQ Active processors, as well as a new ProGaming Engine that will improve graphics for gamers with support for 4K resolution at up to a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vizio offers TVs in three series at different price points. The budget-tier V-Series has screen sizes ranging from 40 to 75 inches, that cost $229.99 to $799.99.

The mid-range M-Series adds features, like twice as many dimming zones as the previous models, creating excellent contrast and deep blacks. The Amazon-exclusive MQ8 Quantum models boast 90 local dimming zones and 800 nits of peak brightness and cost $550 for the 55-inch and $750 for the 65-inch.

The flagship, high-end P-Series Quantum X sets have up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The 65-inch costs $1,499.99, the 75-inch is $1,999.99 and the 85-inch is priced at $2,999. Meanwhile, the standard P-Series Quantum sets have a peak brightness of 1200 nits with up to 240 local dimming zones. The 65-inch set costs $1,199.99 and the 75-inch is $1,699.99.