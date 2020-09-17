How to pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S — date, time and more

The surprise launch of PS5 pre-orders this week have left the internet scrambling, but Microsoft looks to be taking a more sensible approach. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S officially become available for pre-order on September 22, and Microsoft just confirmed the exact time you'll be able to buy one.

In an e-mail to Tom's Guide, Microsoft stated that Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders will start at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on September 22. You'll be able to buy the console from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's club, GameStop, Newegg, and the Army and Airforce Exchange Service.

If you do pre-order, the $299 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X are both set to arrive by November 10. And if you'd rather not pay up front, you can finance each console via the Xbox All Access program starting at $25 per month for the Series S or $35 for the Series X. Both All Access subscriptions include 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gets you an instant library of more than 100 games.

Microsoft is giving gamers plenty of advance notice for when they can buy a new Xbox. The same can't be said about Sony and the PS5. After revealing the price and release date of the PS5 at this week's PS5 Showcase on Sept. 16, pre-orders started popping up almost immediately after despite Sony stating that they'd begin on Sept. 17. As such, the console is already sold out just about everywhere.

Sony's new console is arriving just days after the new Xboxes starting on November 12 at $399 for the Digital Edition and $499 for the standard edition, which should make for an interesting next-gen showdown this fall. Fortunately, if you're leaning towards team Xbox (or just want both), you should have a much easier time getting a Series X or Series S.