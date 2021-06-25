Windows 11 system requirements — check to see if your PC can run it

It’s official, Windows 11 will be coming out later this year and Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade for free. Assuming you have the right hardware for the job, that is. That’s right, Windows 11 does have some minimum system requirements.

So if your machine doesn’t have all the right hardware, you’re going to be stuck with plain-old Windows 10 for the foreseeable future. In case you are wondering whether your machine has what it takes, here’s how you can check.

Windows 11 system requirements

As PC gamers will be very aware, there’s a big difference between the minimum system requirements needed to run software, and recommended specs you’ll need to run things smoothly. But here's what you absolutely need to run Windows 11.

CPU: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

How to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11

If you’re unsure about what hardware your PC has, or you want to be doubly sure that you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 when the time comes, there is a way to check. Just download the Windows PC Health Check app from the official Windows 11 page.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Once the app is installed and open, you need to locate the Windows 11 banner at the top of the page and click Check Now.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Health Check app will immediately tell you whether or not your PC is capable of running Windows 11 or not. In my case, my two year-old Huawei MateBook X Pro has no issues, and will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released.

Wait, I need a TPM? What's that?

The one thing in the list of Windows 11 specs that may confuse you is the TPM. TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module, and it’s best known as the main means of security on Windows PCs. It’s usually built into business laptops and desktop machines, so it’s not the kind of thing most people will even think about when buying a new computer.

The Windows Health Check app will warn you if your PC isn’t capable of running Windows 11, so if it’s given the all clear you have nothing to worry about. Or, alternatively, you can read our guide on how to check if your Windows PC has a TPM 2.0 chip .