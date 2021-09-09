Your old laptop could still get Windows 11, thanks to Asus

We’ve known about the Windows 11 system requirements since June, and they generated an awful lot of confusion at the time. Especially since Microsoft was only supporting fairly new Intel processors. Well, Asus may have the solution.

Asus announced it will be working on new firmware for some older Intel hardware, which will allow Windows 11 to be installed on laptops and PCs with older chips. This would, in effect, bypassing the original system requirements laid out by Microsoft.

A note on Asus’s STRIX Z270F motherboard changelog details that the hardware will “support Windows 11 by default, with no settings changes required in the UEFI BIOS.” And it’s not the only one, with the BIOS 1501 for MAXIMUS IX FORMULA changelog also confirming that Windows 11 support is in the works.

In fact, it seems that Asus has plans to support a number of 6th and 7th generation Intel processors, which is a great thing. It means users with hardware that technically isn’t supported by the new OS, but still perfectly capable, would then be able to upgrade to Windows 11. And all without having to go out and buy new hardware, or attempt to install the new operating system in an unofficial capacity.

Microsoft has said that it's possible older Intel hardware will still be able to (unofficially) run Windows 11. However, this would require the new OS to be downloaded with tools like the Media Creation Tool, which may be beyond the technical ability of some people. What’s more, Microsoft won’t be offering support for any performance issues experienced when running Windows 11 on older hardware.

Asus has been quick to point out that this is still a “beta BIOS version of the motherboard which is still undergoing final testing before its official release." So it’s not quite ready yet, and means users of older hardware need a little bit more patience before they can ditch Windows 10.

But just because Asus is testing Windows 11 on older hardware, doesn’t mean other hardware manufacturers are going to do the same. Likewise, there’s no telling just how well the operating system will perform on ageing hardware, updates or not. We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens when Windows 11 is officially released on October 5.