Windows 10 updates halted due to coronavirus — with one exception

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft will halt all optional Windows 10 updates starting in May. The company will only release critical security patches as they are needed.

As reported by Wccftech, Microsoft has put out an statement titled “Timing for upcoming Windows optional C and D releases” outlining these measures:

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2). Microsoft

So there you have it: everything except the most critical updates will be halted for the time being. Microsoft hasn't announced when regular updates will resume.

We also don’t know how this is going to affect the release of the new features that were going to come in the first and second half of 2020, with the launch of Windows 10 20H1 and 20H2.

These new versions of Windows will bring some major changes to the user interface, shifting from the Metro design language to the new Fluent design language. This new look includes flatter surfaces, a new appearance for icons and interface elements and a subdued use of color.