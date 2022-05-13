West Ham vs Manchester City live stream — how to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Manchester City live stream could almost see Man City win the Premier League title — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream, date, time, channels The West Ham vs Manchester City live stream takes place Sunday, May 15.

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

City are already three points ahead of Liverpool going into the final two games of the season, and with the Reds in action in the FA Cup final on Saturday, they could take an almost insurmountable lead here.

Add to that the fact they have a seven-goal-better goal difference than their rivals and Pep Guardiola's men look supremely well placed to take a second successive Premier League title.

But West Ham aren't the ideal team to be playing here. This is by far the hardest match left for either City or Liverpool, with the Hammers seventh in the table and needing a win to catch Man Utd in sixth and thus guarantee a Europa League spot next season. Having reached the semi-final this season, that would seem fitting.

Plus, Man City have serious defensive problems ahead of the game, with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias all out for the remainder of the season, and Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho both doubtful.

Can the Hammers strike a blow to City's title hopes? Find out by watching the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £20/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Manchester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.