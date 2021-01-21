How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus: Release date, episodes, reviews and more

WandaVision details Release date: Fridays at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 9

Honey, the Avengers are home! It's almost time to watch WandaVision, the first Marvel series on Disney Plus. The offbeat show takes classic sitcom tropes and applies them to the MCU.

WandaVision reunites Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany), who first met in Captain America: Civil War and had their romance tragically cut short in Avengers: Infinity War. The show finds them living a picture-perfect suburban life, but as they move through new decades, the couple realizes that this existence isn't quite right.

WandaVision will tie into the greater MCU; the show also features Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. Monica was seen as a little girl in the movie Captain Marvel. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also previously said that WandaVision will tie into the events of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus

WandaVision will stream on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it. The first two episodes will be released Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

WandaVision episodes

WandaVision consists of nine episodes. The first two are premiering on Jan. 15; the rest will drop weekly on Fridays on Disney Plus.

The first three episodes have a run time of around 30 minutes each. The remaining six episodes have varying run times. Director Matt Shakman told TV Line that the entire series is about six hours long.

Feige said that they considered releasing all nine episodes at once, but decided to take a page from The Mandalorian's very successful book.

"The Mandalorian has certainly proven this — there’s something fun to be able to follow along, to try to guess what happens next, to have a week speculating or rewatching and building that anticipation,” Feige said. “Part of the fun, to me, of movies, is the anticipation leading up to it, so it’s fun to get to have a ‘mini-version’ of that every week. And we did build the stories with that in mind, on all of our series.”

WandaVision reviews

The reviews of WandaVision are mostly very positive. Here's a sampling of what TV critics are saying:

Collider: "Lots of weird stuff has happened in the MCU, but never before has an MCU property kicked things off by trying to make us think that said weirdness is, y'know, normal. It's great TV on its own merits. But for those who relish these stories but always want them to reach further, WandaVision is a true triumph."

Vulture: "It’s Pleasantville. It’s a Marvel movie. It’s very much a TV show. And, somehow, it all works. Series creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman, who handles all nine episodes (three of which were provided for review), gear shift between tones and genres without seeming like they ever need to tap the clutch."

TV Line: "... Marvel’s proven, perhaps surprisingly, that it can nail a different format entirely: the classic sitcom. In fact, the first three episodes that I’ve seen contain none of the usual Marvel trappings — no fight sequences, no CGI villains — and the result is an intriguing, fresh, genuinely delightful deviation from what we’ve come to expect."

The Hollywood Reporter: "This is in all ways a better acting vehicle for Olsen and Bettany than anything they've been given to do previously in the MCU. If you were looking for charming stars to convey a Mary Tyler Moore/Dick Van Dyke vibe, you couldn't do much better as Olsen and Bettany get to spell out the sweet chemistry that the movies have only hinted at."

AV Club: "With two episodes that are fun sitcom parodies and a third that ends as a vaguely horror-flavored take on a Marvel movie, WandaVision has the makings of what could be a riveting entry in the MCU canon. After all, where does a TV show go when it has already been madcap black-and-white sitcom, a slightly saucier high-concept comedy, and a super-powered mystery with possibly enormous repercussions for the wider universe? "