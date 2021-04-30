Warriors vs Pelicans ‘Marvel Arena of Heroes’ live stream: How to watch Marvel NBA game online

Warriors vs Pelicans “Marvel Arena of Heroes” live stream: Date, start time Warriors vs Pelicans “Marvel Arena of Heroes” NBA Game will begin 7.30 p.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT / 12.30 a.m. BST on Monday, May 3. It will be on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

The Marvel Arena of Heroes live stream will give you a unique opportunity to watch the worlds of Marvel and NBA collide in a television special — and you won't want to miss it.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been confused for a superhero since he was about 13 years old, when he already looked like the Hulk playing against a bunch of Antmen. Monday’s NBA game against the Golden State Warriors won’t help end that confusion, as ESPN and Marvel presents the Warriors-Pelicans live stream in this fascinating Marvel-themed matchup.

As Williamson and Steph Curry lead their teams in a normal NBA game, the broadcast will be anything but normal. The live stream will feature your favorite superheroes, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Black Widow, while the announcers make their calls from a Marvel-inspired booth. The game will also use custom Marvel-style graphics along with 3D virtual characters and animation.

However, this game is more than just wild graphics and superhero cameos: it also has its own scoring system. Three players from each team have been selected to accrue “Marvel Hero Points” whenever they record a point, rebound, assist, steal or block. Conversely, the players will also lose a point for a turnover or a missed shot.

For the Pelicans, Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball will compete against the Warriors’ Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins for Marvel Points. At the end of the game, the player with the most Marvel Hero Points on the winning team will be named “Marvel’s First Champion.”

(Image credit: Marvel/ESPN)

The NFL used a similar idea to this one in January, presenting the New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears divisional playoff game with a Nickelodeon tie-in. The broadcast featured graphics reflective of the children’s entertainment network and even had virtual slime cannons when a touchdown was scored.

Sounds great, right? So now you just need to know how to watch this Marvel Arena of Heroes live stream — and that's where we can help. Read on for all the details.

How to watch Warriors vs Pelicans Marvel Arena of Heroes live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts and can't watch the NBA live streams from where you are, you can still get the Marvel Arena of Heroes live stream with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Warriors vs Pelicans “Marvel Arena of Heroes” live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Marvel Arena of Heroes live stream is a partnership between Marvel, the NBA and ESPN — and therefore you'll need ESPN if you want to watch it.

While the standard broadcast of the Warriors vs Pelicans game will be shown on ESPN, the Marvel Arena of Heroes version will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo.TV. Sling starts at $35 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN2 (in its Orange package).

Fubo.TV is a great option for sports fans in general, and also includes ESPN2. Plus It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

ESPN2 is on the Sling TV Sling Orange package, which also includes the Disney Channel and more than 50 others.View Deal