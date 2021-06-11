Turkey vs Italy live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 opening game for free

Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 game starts today (Friday, June 11) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT. The Opening Ceremony is expected to take place around 20 minutes before kick off. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Turkey vs Italy live stream will mark the start of Euro 2020 after a five-year wait, and it can't come soon enough. The two will meet at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, finally signalling the beginning of UEFA's flagship football tournament a full year after it should have started.

The pan-continental tournament will cross 11 cities and feature 24 teams battling it out for the crown. Rome is a fitting host for the opener: it's known as the Eternal City, and it's felt like an eternity for fans patiently waiting for Euro 2020 to kick off.

Neither Turkey nor Italy will want to get off to a bad start here. The weight of being involved in an opener to a major championship rests heavily on any team's shoulders, but with home advantage behind them, Italy may be feeling it more.

Plus, though Italy are the favorites, Turkey will feel they have a genuine chance. They head into the tournament with a youthful team and with plenty of pundits talking up their chances of possibly going far into the tournament.

Italy, in the true spirit of the Azzurri, will also enter the competition with high levels of confidence, having not lost a game since 2018 and with a 100% record in qualifying. They'll be hoping to make a strong impression today, and where better to do it than at the heart of Rome's Olimpico in front of a home crowd.

Plus, before the Turkey vs Italy game starts, you'll be able to enjoy the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony, complete with a virtual performance of the tournament's official song We Are The People by DJ Martin Garrix with U2's Bono and The Edge. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli will also sing Puccini’s Nessun Dorma at the ceremony.

It all kicks off today (Friday, June 11), with the game starting at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) and the Opening Ceremony before it.

Here's how to watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream for free

You'll be able to find the Turkey vs Italy live stream on free-to-air television in several countries, and that's good news wherever you happen to live.

In the U.K., the Turkey vs Italy live stream will be available for free on BBC. Though it's sharing Euro 2020 games with ITV, the Beeb has the honor of the first game. That means that if you're in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, you'll be able to follow the game on BBC One or BBC iPlayer online.

Other countries will also have free-to-air coverage of Turkey vs Italy live streams, including TF1 in France, ARD in Germany, Telecino in Spain and RAI in Italy.

But what do you do if you're normally in one of those countries, but happen to be abroad right now? The simple solution is to use one of the best VPN services, so you can watch your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream on ESPN. Get that channel as part of a cable package? Then you'll be able to stream games through the ESPN website too.

If you've cut the cord, you still have plenty of options. Our pick would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with 30-plus channels including ESPN. Oh, and Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now, which is pretty good timing for Euro 2020.

Fubo.TV is another option: it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get more than 117 channels, with ESPN among them.

If you're a U.K. citizen and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. during the tournament, you can watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream for free by using a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is our favorite right now — there's more detail on that below.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not in your home country and aren't able to watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream from wherever you are instead — you can use a virtual private network, or VPN, to tune in. With a VPN, it will seem as you're surfing the web from your home country, meaning that you can access the streaming services you're used to and already pay for.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speeds and excellent customer service. It also has a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out before you commit. There are also plenty of other VPN options, so check out our full list of the best VPN services before you decide.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Turkey vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The game starts at 8 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 7 p.m., if you fancy taking in the opening ceremony and all the build up too.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can get all the Turkey vs Italy live stream action on TSN (in English) or TVS Sports (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Cut the cord? Then you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN or TVA, but aren't in Canada at the moment, you can still watch a Turkey vs Italy live stream live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Turkey vs Italy live stream on Optus Sport. The service can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.