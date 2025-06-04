The Germany vs Portugal live stream sees Munich hosting the first of this campaign's semi-finals, with the Germans hoping their homefield advantage will help them overcome the 2019 champions.

Here we explain how you can watch Germany vs Portugal from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Germany vs Portugal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Germany vs Portugal live stream takes place on Wednesday, June 4

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Thur)

• WATCH FREE — Stream free on ZDF (Ger.) / RTP Play (Por.)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 and via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (FREE 30-day trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After bossing their group, Julian Nagelsmann's Germany came through a thrilling last-eight tie with Italy last November to make it here — they fought off a spirited Azzurri comeback to squeeze through 5-4 on aggregate. This marks the first time they've made it through to the Nations League final four. Inspirational captain Joshua Kimmich is set to win his 100th international cap at the Allianz Stadium where he also plays his club football for Bayern Munich.

Portugal know what it takes to win this tournament and showed some steel in the quarter-finals after losing the first leg to Denmark. Roberto Martinez has his full set of stars available to pick from on Tuesday, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, all expected to start.

The winners will face either Spain or France in the Nations League final on Sunday. Read on to find out how to watch Germany vs Portugal live streams wherever you are today — and for free.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal for free

Broadcasters in both Germany and Portugal are showing Nations League semi-final live streams for FREE. In Germany it's going out on ZDF, while in Portugal the game will be shown on RTP and RTP Play.

But what if you're usually based in a country with free coverage but aren't at home for the Germany vs Portugal live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Germany vs Portugal live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Germany vs Portugal live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Germany vs Portugal as normal.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Germany vs Portugal on FOX's FS1 channel or the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS1 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $46/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $85/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Germany vs Portugal live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in the U.K.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive broadcaster in the U.K. for the remainder of the Nations League. So if you already have a Prime account, you're good to go.

If not, you'll need to pay £8.99/month or £95/year, which will give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog together with other Amazon Prime perks such as speedy free shipping, gaming and music. New members or those returning after a year also get to try it out with a free 30-day trial.

You won't be able to access your Amazon Prime Video stream of the game if you're abroad — unless, that is, you use a VPN.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in Canada

Canadians can watch Germany vs Portugal, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

Now's a great time to sign up to DAZN in Canada, as there are discounts to be enjoyed. Its flexible monthly rolling plan, for example, is currently $19.99/month (down from $34.99). An annual plan remains the best value overall, costing $250 and signing up means you'll be able to catch up with all the action from the upcoming Club World Cup as well.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in Australia

The Germany vs Portugal live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Germany vs Portugal live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 2 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN.

