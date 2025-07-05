England vs France live stream: How to watch Women's Euro 2025 online and for FREE

The England vs France live stream live stream is a must-watch as the holders get their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign underway against a talented French side in a heavyweight Group D clash in Zurich — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

England vs France live streams, date, time, channels The England vs France live stream will take place on Saturday, July 5.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Sun)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)



The Lionesses face a tough start as they attempt to defend the title they won three years ago. Sarina Wiegman’s side have struggled for consistency of late, as was shown in the Nations League when a 6-0 win over Portugal was sandwiched between defeats to Belgium and Spain. Now they face a huge challenge to even get out of the group and will need a strong performance to overcome a talented French outfit.

After topping qualifying ahead of England, Les Bleues arrive in Switzerland as one of the tournament favorites. Laurent Bonadei’s side is packed with attacking talent and are in red-hot form, having won all six of their Nations League matches this year, conceding just two goals in the process. With tough games against the Netherlands and Wales to come, they’ll be targeting a statement victory over the reigning champions

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs France live streams, potentially for FREE.

FREE England vs France live stream

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs France on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license and an ITVX account.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs France live stream by using a VPN service.













England vs France live stream in the U.S.

The England vs France live stream is being shown on FOX in the U.S..

You can stream FOX via the cable-cutting service Sling. Prices start at $50.99/month for Sling's Blue plan.

Alternatively, you can watch on Disney Plus. Prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 per year, though you'll get much more bang for your buck with the $16.99 per month Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.



Watch Women's Euro 2025 with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch all the games via FOX and FS1. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price, making it a great way to watch Euro 2025 live.

England vs France live stream in Canada

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Women's Euro 2025 coverage in Canada, including England vs France.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.



England vs France live stream in Australia

Women's Euro 2025, including England vs France live streams, are exclusive to Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$32p/m with a basic subscription and the required sport add-on.



