Tokyo Paralympics 2021 live stream: How to watch Paralympics online for free

Tokyo Paralympics is taking its turn in the spotlight. Just a few weeks after the Olympics ended, another set of world-class athletes are competing in 539 events across 22 sports. We've got everything you need to watch the Tokyo Paralympics live stream from wherever you are — even for free and without cable TV.

TOKYO PARALYMPICS LIVE STREAM CHEAT SHEET • Start and end dates: August 23 - Sepember 5

• Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

• US: Peacock and NBC channels via Sling and Fubo

• UK: Channel 4

In addition to the usual events in wheelchair basketball, swimming, track and field, powerlifting, rowing and equestrian, two new sports — badminton and taekwondo — make their debuts at this edition of the Paralympics.

Team USA features a number of standout Paralympians to watch: swimming stars McKenzie Coan, Jessica Long and Anastasia Pagonis; 2016 Rio wheelchair basketball gold medal winner Steve Serio; sitting volleyball ace Nicky Nieves, also a gold medalist from Rio; "fastest blind man in the world" David Brown; and triathlon athlete Melissa Stockwell, an Army vet with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics kicks off tomorrow with the opening ceremony at 7 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on NBCSN and stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Go to the Tokyo Paralympics website for the full schedule.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics from anywhere in the world

The Paralympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Paralympics live stream with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in the US

In the U.S. the Tokyo Paralympics is airing on NBC's family of networks and will stream more than 1,000 hours across the company's digital platforms, including NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

NBCSN will televise live and tape-delayed coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m. ET daily. Peacock will feature medal round action in multiple sports, including men’s and women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Women’s Sitting Volleyball. And viewers can see event action on the Tokyo Live channel, as well as highlights and analysis on Tokyo Today.

If you've cut the cord and don't get NBC or NBCSN through your cable package, you can access those channels through Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list.

How to watch the Olympics in the UK

Brits have it easy when it comes to watching the Tokyo Paralympics. They can get live and tape-delayed coverage on Channel 4 and its related All4 streaming service. The Channel 4 Paralympics microsite will also feature 16 live streams at a time

To watch Channel 4 on demand, all you need to do is sign up a free account. The All 4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K., you can still follow Paralympics action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tokyo Olympics on a number of different channels.

The CBC is is offering free Paralympics live streams on its website and apps. Their streaming service CBC Gem has a 1-month free trial, so you can check out all the Paralympics events. After the free trial, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month.

Sportsnet is also offering some Paralympics coverage. Their streaming service Sportsnet Now costs $19.99 a month.

Canadians who are traveling out of the country and want to use the services they already pay for can use ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Tokyo Olympics for free on Channel 7 or stream it on the network’s 7Plus streaming service.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.