OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro Leak Right Before Launch Event (Update)

Update 11:11 am ET: Our OnePlus 7T review is live, and it's one of the best phone values of the year.

In less than two hours, OnePlus will be unveiling its OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. Too bad they've already been leaked.

On Thursday morning (Sept. 26), German news site WinFuture published leaked press photos of the upcoming OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The devices are slated to be unveiled at a press event on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Although OnePlus hasn't done the best job of keeping details about the smartphones out of the press, the company had wanted to maintain at least a small semblance of surprise.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

That's officially gone now, thanks to the photos, which reveal a device with a teardrop notch that houses the front-facing camera. Aside from that, the screen nearly entirely covers the face of the device, thanks to exceedingly thin bezels. On the rear, the photos reveal the familiar OnePlus logo in the middle, as well as a big circular camera bump at the top with what appears to be a triple-lens camera array.

According to WinFuture, the obtained press materials also reveal that the OnePlus 7T will ship with a 6.55-inch screen. The devices should also ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus has been using a bifurcated flagship smartphone launch schedule for quite some time. The company released the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year and is following it with the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro now.

Aside from design and key specs, the reveal suggests that the device will come in at least a few colors, including blue with a gradient finish.

Still, for as much as we know about the smartphones, we still don't know exactly when they'll launch or how much they'll cost. Look for that to be revealed in just a couple short hours, when OnePlus tells us much of what we already know.

And as always, be sure to come back here at 9:30 a.m. ET to see every last detail.