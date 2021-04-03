The Xbox Series X mini fridge is real, so the meme is no longer just a dream

This may be the easiest way to secure an Xbox Series X, sort of.

After winning the title of "Best of Tweets" in an online contest, Microsoft’s general manager of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg has acquiesced to fan demands by announcing that an Xbox Series X mini fridge is in the works. So, for the many that are continuing to search for Xbox Series X restock, this might be a cool consolation — assuming the Xbox Series X mini fridge doesn’t immediately sell out and head straight to eBay.

Best of Tweets was a competition put together by Twitter Marketing that aimed to recognize the best brand tweets of 2020. It included the likes of Wendys, Doritos, Geico and Alexa. Ultimately, the competition came down to Xbox and Skittles. With more than 340,000 tweets, Team Green narrowly squeaked out a victory with 50.5 percent of the votes.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! 💚🌈 https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8April 2, 2021 See more

Upon Greenberg’s announcement that Xbox Series X mini fridges would see the light of day, the Xbox fanbase went understandably nuts.

Get those pre-orders ready baby! We got you!April 2, 2021 See more

Since its announcement, the Xbox Series X has been affectionately called a fridge by fans. Microsoft seized on the meme-ability and actually created life-size Xbox Series X fridges, which it then sent out to influencers and celebrities like iJustine , Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Snoop Dogg .

This isn't the first time Microsoft has put on a giant-sized publicity stunt. For the launch of the Xbox One, Microsoft created a giant Xbox One console in Vancouver, calling it the "biggest launch in Xbox history."