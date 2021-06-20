Switzerland vs Turkey live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group A game for free

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 20) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Switzerland vs Turkey live stream gives us what may well be our final look at two of the teams from Group A of Euro 2020.

Though both can still qualify, it's not looking good for either of them: even if Turkey win they'd still only be able to finish third and would be relying on teams in other groups to slip up. Switzerland have a slightly better chance — a win for them could potentially clinch second place if Wales lose to Italy in today's other game.

One thing that is certain is that a draw will suit neither side — so we'll be hoping for goals from this one. Here are the teams:

Switzerland (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Turkey (4-1-4-1): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Muldur; Ayhan; Under, Tufan, Kahveci, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz.

Kick-off takes place today (Sunday, June 20) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT) and the full game, including pre- and post-match analysis, will be available to watch for free from anywhere in the world. Just follow this guide on how to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream for free

The Switzerland vs Turkey live stream is available for free in the U.K., which also means you can watch the game for free wherever you are.

With one of the best VPN services. you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage and watch the stream from anywhere in the world.

The Switzerland vs Turkey live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub — just remember that you also need to have a valid TV licence to watch.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not sat on your sofa in your front room.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream on ESPN. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, and is being shown at the same time as the Italy vs Wales live stream. Pre-match analysis starts from 3.55 p.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Switzerland vs Turkey live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

