Snapchat down — users reporting outages and live updates

Users can't access their Snapchat accounts or send messages

It looks like Snapchat is down for many users. It’s not been a great few weeks for social networks. First Facebook’s entire suite of apps go down, and now people are reporting issues with Snapchat.

Snapchat users are reporting issues with the social messaging service, with people finding they've been logged out and experiencing authentication errors when they try and get back into their accounts.

It doesn't appear to be an isolated incident either. There has been a spike in Snapchat issues reported to Down Detector across the U.S. and U.K., and users have been taking to Twitter to express their frustration about being locked out of their accounts.

Snapchat Support account tweeted that they are aware of the issues, confirming that something is definitely happening. Hopefully Snapchat can figure out the issue and sort everything out pretty quickly, and not be down for several hours like Facebook was.

The login issues don't seem to be affecting everyone, since Tom's Guide UK Editor in Chief Marc McLaren was able to access his account without issue. However I, and plenty of other people from the looks of things, are still locked out. Naturally those people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations, or make light of the situation.

Developing...

