Snapchat down — users reporting outages and live updates

It looks like Snapchat is down for many users. It’s not been a great few weeks for social networks. First Facebook’s entire suite of apps go down, and now people are reporting issues with Snapchat.

Snapchat users are reporting issues with the social messaging service, with people finding they've been logged out and experiencing authentication errors when they try and get back into their accounts.

It doesn't appear to be an isolated incident either. There has been a spike in Snapchat issues reported to Down Detector across the U.S. and U.K., and users have been taking to Twitter to express their frustration about being locked out of their accounts.

(Image credit: Down Detector)

Snapchat Support account tweeted that they are aware of the issues, confirming that something is definitely happening. Hopefully Snapchat can figure out the issue and sort everything out pretty quickly, and not be down for several hours like Facebook was.

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!October 13, 2021 See more

The login issues don't seem to be affecting everyone, since Tom's Guide UK Editor in Chief Marc McLaren was able to access his account without issue. However I, and plenty of other people from the looks of things, are still locked out. Naturally those people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations, or make light of the situation.

Snapchat down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/bSn8fXeXLTOctober 13, 2021 See more

me going back and forth to snap and twitter to check if snapchat is still down pic.twitter.com/T6EZ6EOHT4October 13, 2021 See more

me rn turning my wifi on and off trying to use snapchat 😭 pic.twitter.com/j8a9w30pTkOctober 13, 2021 See more

me logging out of snapchat because I think it just needs refreshing to find out it’s actually down and now not being able to log back in #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/6L0d3ymzdCOctober 13, 2021 See more

People moving to twitter seeing snapchat is down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/yPPktxx8LROctober 13, 2021 See more

at least snapchat is down... was starting to think she was just ignoring me #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ukwqHnx7ooOctober 13, 2021 See more

A lot of people are concerned that they'll be losing their streaks because Snapchat is currently down.

if i lose my streaks because snapchat is down, im sueing /j #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ozj9zJT1WAOctober 13, 2021 See more

Bro with Snapchat being down I better not lose my streaks cause if I do I will literally cry. I have one that is 1,174 days. #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/TaDZwUCzvcOctober 13, 2021 See more

#Snapchat: something went wrong please try again laterPeople with 400 day streaks:#Snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/lLIuGLVStBOctober 13, 2021 See more

Hopefully the app will be back up soon, giving people plenty of time to keep up their streaks today. Otherwise Snapchat better step in and do something to protect the streaks lost thanks to this outage

Developing...