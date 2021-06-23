Slovakia vs Spain live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group E game for free

Slovakia vs Spain Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Slovakia vs Spain Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 23) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Slovakia vs Spain live stream is here, and it's one of two games today that brings Euro 2020 Group E to a close. And it's a crucial one, as both teams need points to secure a place in the last 16. Spain in particular will be looking for their first win of the tournament; this may be their last chance.

However, who progresses out of the group will depend not only on this match but also on the Sweden vs Poland game set to take place concurrently. But the short version is that Slovakia only need a draw to advance, whereas Spain will only survive on a point if Poland fail against group leaders Sweden.

Those aren't the worst odds, though Spain will want to get back into goalscoring form before the knockout stage; they've dominated the ball in previous games but only found the net once. Fortunately, captain Sergio Busquets is at last likely to be involved, having missed Spain's earlier games after a positive Covid-19 test.

Slovakia have a Covid-induced absentee of their own, defender Denis Vavro, but again only need a point to continue their better-than-expected Euro 2020 campaign. With a mixture of experienced players like captain Marek Hamsík and young talent, including main goal threat Robert Bozenik, Slovakia could become one of the more surprising names in the final 16.

Slovakia (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak; Duda.

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Sarabia.

The match begins today (Wednesday, June 23) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). The full broadcast, including build-up and post-game commentary, will be free to watch from anywhere — just follow our guide to find out how.

Be sure to also check out our main how to watch Euro 2020 hub, for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream for free

The Slovakia vs Spain live stream is available for free in the U.K., which means you can also watch for free wherever you are in the world. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage and watch the game even if you're in a different country.

The Slovakia vs Spain live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub. Just remember that you also need a valid TV licence to watch live content.

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even if you're visiting a different country.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream on ESPN. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get over 117 channels including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Slovakia vs Spain live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, with pre-game analysis starting from 4:15 p.m. You can tune in early if you want to catch that extra commentary.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Slovakia vs Spain live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Slovakia vs Spain live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.