Sleep Week deal takes up to $799 off new Cocoon by Sealy hybrid mattress

Sleep Awareness Week is here and Cocoon by Sealy is celebrating with one of the best mattress deals we've seen all month.

For a limited time, you can get the new Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress (queen) for just $969. That's $530 off and one of the best Sleep Week deals we've seen. Plus, get two DreamFit Pillows and DreamFit Sheets for free with your mattress purchase. Combined, you can save up to $799 on this mattress and bedding bundle.

Cocoon Chill Hybrid Mattress: was $1,499 now $969 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

For a limited time, Cocoon by Sealy is offering its new Chill Hybrid Mattress (queen) for just $969. That's $530 off and the lowest price we've seen for this new mattress. The 12-inch hybrid mattress features memory foam and premium coils to offer supportive spinal alignment and targeted support while you sleep. Plus, you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set. View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy's newest bed is a 12-inch hybrid mattress that combines memory foam with premium coils to offer more targeted support and better heat dissipation. In fast, the Chill mattress line holds a spot in our best mattress guide for the way it can efficiently absorb and dissipate heat. The Chill Hybrid Mattress scores a 6 in Cocoon by Sealy's firmness scale (with 10 being the most firm mattress possible).

As an added bonus, you'll also get two DreamFit pillows ($80 value) and DreamFit sheets ($119 value) for free with any Chill mattress purchase. Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

