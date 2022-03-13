Sleep Awareness Week 2022 starts now — here’s how it’ll help you sleep better

Sleep Awareness Week 2022 has officially started, and runs from today, Sunday 13 March until Saturday 19 March, tying in with the start of Daylight Saving Time. This week-long celebration of slumber was launched by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) in 1998, and has gone on to play a vital role in highlighting the importance of quality sleep for every person.

The theme for this year’s National Sleep Awareness Week campaign is your Best Slept Self, with the NSF shining a light on how we can help ourselves to sleep better, and how that in turn leads to an improved sense of wellbeing.

During this year’s Sleep Week, the foundation will also be sharing the results of its Sleep in America 2022 poll, the findings of which give us a glimpse into how people have been sleeping this past year.

Key findings from this year's Sleep in America poll:

Nearly 1/2 of Americans say they aren't exposed to bright light in the morning or afternoon - light exposure is important to regulating sleep cycles

More than 1/3 of Americans don't get enough moderate to vigorous activity and spend much of their time sitting down, which impacts on sleep at night

Over 1/2 of Americans look at screens within an hour before bedtime, or in bed directly before sleep - blue light pollution and stimulation can impact sleep

How we're celebrating Sleep Awareness Week 2022

We write extensively about sleep health on Tom’s Guide and fully recognize how important it is to get those valuable hours shut-eye each night, so we’re fully committed to celebrating Sleep Awareness Week with the NSF.

We’ll be bringing you plenty of tried-and-tested sleep tips and techniques to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer, as well as expert advice from renowned sleep experts qualified to talk about how to sleep better, and what to do if you’re struggling to sleep and dealing with the effects of sleep deprivation and insomnia.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with all of the articles we’ll be publishing during Sleep Awareness Week 2022, including our expert-led guides to the best sleep products to help you enjoy sleeping once again. From the best mattresses and the biggest mattress sales, to this year’s top-rated sleep apps and weighted blankets for calmer sleep, we’ll have everything you need to turn your bedroom into an oasis of relaxation.

How Sleep Awareness Week 2022 can help you to sleep better

Struggling to sleep at night isn’t fun, and spending night after sleepless night staring at the ceiling instead of enjoying replenishing sleep really takes its toll on mental and physical wellness. So if you find yourself in the camp (and many of us have been there too), then Sleep Week is the perfect time for you to press the reset button. It’s also ideal for those who are sleeping well-ish anyway, but want to sleep even better.

There will be lots of great sleep tips and expert advice shared this week, with plenty of techniques to test out. For example, did you know that simple breathing techniques can help you relax and fall asleep faster? If you haven’t tried any yet, we highly recommend the Military Sleep Method, as well as the 4 7 8 sleep method.

We’ll also be looking at how specific cleaning methods can help you sleep better at night (yes, really), and using science to pinpoint the best times to exercise for sleep. We’ve also teamed up with America’s most prestigious sleep doctor to answer that question most of us ask at one time or another: how much sleep do I need?

So stay tuned for all our Sleep Week content, and get ready to supercharge your slumber from tonight on. Here are a few articles to get you started…

