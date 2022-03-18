Sleep Awareness Week deal takes up to $300 off Serta mattress

Sleep Awareness Week is coming to an end, but we've found one more noteworthy deal courtesy of Serta.

For a limited time, Serta is taking up to $300 off select mattresses. The sale includes the Serta iComfort and Serta Arctic line of mattresses. After discount, you can get the Serta iComfort from $1,009 ($100 off) or the Serta Arctic from $3,099 ($300 off). These are among the best mattress sales we've seen from Serta. this month.

Serta iComfort Mattress: was $1,109 now $1,009 @ Serta

If you're shopping for a comfortable mattress that won't break your budget, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $1,009 (was $1,109), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,599).

Serta Arctic Mattress: was $3,399 now $3,099 @ Serta

The Serta Arctic is a premium hybrid mattress (foam and coils) that cools hot sleepers at night, enabling you to sleep comfortably for longer. The 13.5-inch tall Serta Arctic comes in a Plush Foam or Medium Hybrid feel and uses various cooling technologies and phase change material to dissipate heat. After discount, the twin XL costs $3,099 (was $3,399), whereas the queen costs $3,499 (was $3,799).

Serta Perfect Sleeper: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Serta

The Serta Perfect Sleeper offers supportive and hotel-quality comfort in a mattress that won't break your budget. The hybrid mattress features 3 inches of gel foam layer, 3 inches of poly foam layer, and 6-inch innerspring coils. Currently, all Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses over $1,200 are $100 off. After discount, you can get the king Perfect Sleeper mattress for $1,499 (was $1,599).

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

Meanwhile, the basic Serta Arctic is a 13.5-inch deep mattress available in either plush or firm foam, or a medium or plush hybrid. The main feature in the Serta Arctic is its Reactex System, which utilizes three layers of cooling tech to pull heat deeper into the mattress. In theory, this means heat shouldn't pool around your body, so you sleep cooler.

It also uses a high-density CustomFit HD Memory Foam for body contouring and cushioning to cradle you. The foam models also use a layer of EverCool Fuze Gel Foam, designed to increase airflow and dissipate heat.

Finally, the Perfect Sleeper is one of Serta's flagship mattresses. This hospitality edition mattress is the same used in luxury hotels. It features 3 inches of gel foam layer, 3 inches of poly foam layer, and 6-inch innerspring coils. The Serta Perfect Sleeper also features HeiQ V-Block technology, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and germs on contact.

