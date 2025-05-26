5 Memorial Day deals to help you fall asleep faster and for longer — from $29

Getting plenty of quality sleep every night can make a world of difference to you how you feel, and a great way to achieve it is by practicing good sleep hygiene – having a consistent sleep schedule – and making your bedroom more sleep-friendly. So if you're shopping the Memorial Day sales for some great sleep deals, I've found five right here that will help you sleep better for less.

Choosing the best mattress for you body can make an instant difference to how comfy you are, which in turn can help you fall asleep faster, and our favorite ever bed (the Saatva Classic) is $400 off in today's Memorial Day mattress sales. Here's what I recommend buying to help you fall asleep faster, better and for longer...

Sleep comfortably Saatva Classic Mattress: twin from 1,399 now $999 at Saatva

Obviously the key component of a winning sleep setup is your mattress (the comfier you are, the faster you fall asleep), and there's only one I'd choose to buy in the Memorial Day sales: the Saatva Classic. Why? Because this luxurious innerspring hybrid mattress lives up to its hype with plenty of full body comfort and back support. It comes in three firmness levels so you can choose your own just-right feel. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review will tell you a whole lot more about this top-rated hybrid mattress; what you need to know right now is that there's $400 off all sizes, with a queen reduced to $1,699. That's the cheapest we generally see the Classic, and there's a chance that prices will increase soon (thanks, tariffs), so today is an excellent time to buy. You'll get a year's sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free installation too.

Sleep smarter Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage: $249 now $199 at Oura

A decent sleep tracker can make a world of difference when it comes to understanding how you sleep and helping you improve your sleep hygiene. There are plenty of options, from smart mattresses through to wearables and sleep tracking apps, but for my money the Oura Ring is the best in terms of price, comfort and performance. Obviously all eyes are on the new Oura Ring 4, but if you can live with a marginally shorter battery life and slightly less accurate sensors, the Ring 3 will give you similar performance with some really impressive sleep analysis. Find out why it's a smart choice in our Oura Ring Generation 3 review, but don't forget that you'll have to pay a $5.99/month subscription to get the most out of this smart ring.

Sleep for longer Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow: $85 now from $68 at Coop

I know from experience that no matter how good your mattress is, if you pair it with the wrong pillows you're letting yourself in for disturbed sleep plus shoulder, back and neck pain when you wake up unrested in the morning. The best pillow for you will help you sleep undisturbed for longer, and an adjustable pillow is a great option as you can customize it according to your preferred sleep position. Pick a higher option for side sleeping, lower for back and stomach sleeping, and somewhere in between if you're a combination sleeper. Coop's Original Adjustable Pillow enables you to do just that with its adjustable memory foam and microfiber fill, and at a really good price: there's 20% off for Memorial Day, and there are specific shape options for different sleep styles.

Sleep cooler CGK 4 piece sheets set: queen $41.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

A set of breathable sheets may not make a massive difference to the feel of your bed, but if you've been using the same sheet set for years you'll definitely appreciate how lovely a brand new set of pristine sheets can feel when you climb into bed. And they needn't cost you a fortune: this four-piece set from CGK is a bargain at only $29.99 in a queen size, and it comprises two pillowcases plus a flat sheet and a fitted sheet, deep enough to accommodate a 16" mattress. They're made from double brushed microfiber that's cool, breathable and super soft, and they'll give your bed a final luxurious touch at a very reasonable price. Breathable sheets help regulate your temperature while you sleep, so you won't wake up because you're too warm.