70% of college students don't get enough rest — 5 tips to transform your dorm room into a sleep sanctuary

When it comes to sleep, college students are failing to make the grade. Studies suggest up to 70% of students aren't snoozing enough, with erratic schedules and poor sleep hygiene among the culprits.

But while 'bad sleep' and 'college' often seem synonymous, missing out on shut-eye can result in a worse academic performance, as well as negatively impacting memory and mood.

Although some colleges are introducing sleep initiatives — like Cornell's Sleep Program — good rest is rarely a priority for students.

But our Tom's Guide team is a big believer in the power of sleep and we don't think it needs to be hard work... we'll leave that to your exams.

Sleep is a student's most reliable friend

Let's be honest: good sleep is probably not your first concern as a college student.

But when you start getting good sleep, it's easier to focus on your real priorities. Sleeping well can improve your memory and boost your immune system, while deep sleep is essential to learning.

Sleep also impacts how you're feeling. Those with long term sleep deprivation often experience mood swings while research suggests consistent bad sleep can increase the risk of depression.

We're not suggesting skipping all the college fun so you can get an early night — the whole point is that by getting good sleep you can enjoy college more.

The tips below are easy to incorporate into your routine, affordable and help good sleep come naturally. That way, you can focus on your studies (and your social life.)

5 ways to avoid sleep deprivation at college

1. Pick up some affordable accessories to help you sleep

College immerses you in a world of new environments designed to challenge you on an intellectual and social level. And on top of that, you have to adjust to a new bedroom.

To ease the transition, consider picking up some budget-friendly sleep accessories. Like ear plugs. If you're sharing a room, these will soon be your new best friend.

An eye mask is another inexpensive buy that can make your new room feel cozier (and a must if your roommate enjoys late nights or early mornings.)

2. Keep your bed for sleep (not studying)

Space comes at a premium in most college dorms which is why a mattress can be everything from a desk to a couch to a dinner table. But making your bed a multi-use unit has a major downside: you stop seeing it as a bed.

This can be a particular problem when your mattress becomes a study space. Your brain will learn to associate going to bed with doing work and, particularly around exam season, with stress.

By establishing a desk space soon after moving in you teach your brain that the bed is a place for rest, not study. When you climb beneath the covers, it will recognize this as a sign to switch off.

3. Invest in bedding that makes the room your own

Your bed should feel welcoming after a long day of lectures, seminars and hard work. The easiest way to achieve this is with comfortable bedding.

Start with the pillow. The best pillow for your sleep holds the head in alignment, cutting down on neck pain and helping you wake up refreshed.

Opt for breathable sheets and bedding that will stay a comfortable temperature whatever the weather. Dorm rooms don't always have ample space to store spare blankets so make sure what you buy has versatility.

Don't forget the mattress protector — the best mattress protectors are affordable and help keep your entire bed fresh.

And our top tip: choose bedding that's easy to wash. For many freshman this is the first time in charge of laundry. To make sure it's getting done (and done regularly) washing instructions should as simple as possible.

4. Make time for a wind-down routine

College is busy and sometimes removing your shoes before crashing out will seem like enough pre-bed prep. But it's worth building a relaxing sleep routine that can support you throughout the semester.

A nighttime routine is another way to tell your brain it's time to sleep, letting your body clock know that relaxation is now the priority.

What does a good wind-down routine look like? It doesn't need to be long (30 minutes will do) and it shouldn't be too difficult (or you won't stick with it.)

Think of hobbies and activities you find relaxing and start working them into your evening. Play around until you find something you enjoy. And don't be afraid to make changes — we're practicing good sleep, not perfecting it.

5. Consider replacing your dorm mattress

Dorm mattresses are designed to feel comfortable to as many people as possible but in trying to please everyone they rarely please anyone.

We know from testing the best mattresses you can buy online how much the right bed can improve your sleep. It essentially provides a solid and reliable foundation for good rest every night.

And you don't have to break the budget, as the best mattresses for college students come in a wide variety of types, feels and price ranges.

We have plenty of advice on how to choose a mattress but to keep it simple, follow these steps:

Consider your sleep position: Side sleepers often benefit from a softer mattress while back and front sleepers need something firmer. Combi sleepers tend to sleep best on a medium-firm mattress.

If you can't afford a new mattress, consider a mattress topper instead.

Typically measuring between two and four inches thick, the best mattress toppers add an extra layer of comfort to your bed and can be used to make a hard mattress softer (and vice versa.)