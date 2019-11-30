These wireless earbuds sound better than the AirPods Pro, and they're $90 off right now

One of the best Cyber Monday deals going on right now also happens to be one of those under-the-radar steals. Right now, Amazon has the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds for just $209.95, which is a $90 markdown from their original $299.95 MSRP and is the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless isn’t just one of the best wireless earbuds of the year– it’s the best-sounding model in the true wireless category. Therefore, if audio performance takes precedence over everything else, this is a deal you’ll want to take advantage of ASAP.

Sennheiser Momentum: was $299 now $209 @ Amazon

Unrivaled sound combined with adaptive listening modes and sleek aesthetics make the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless a must-have for audiophiles. The $90 discount is one you probably won’t see any time soon after Cyber Monday.View Deal

In our Momentum True Wireless review, we raved that the buds delivered a remarkable listening experience across all music genres. Sennheiser’s dynamic 7mm drivers allow bass-heavy content to thrive, producing deep, impactful lows that are well balanced, while mids and highs shine beautifully over instrumental recordings. The AirPods Pro sound pretty great, too, but we'd give the edge to Sennheiser in a head-to-head battle.

Having the Sennheiser Smart Control App is a sweet bonus, too, giving audio nerds the opportunity to tweak the EQ settings to their personal preference.

Call quality is another notable feature of these buds. The two-mic beamforming technology does a solid job of minimizing noise, allowing callers to hear conversations loud and clear when commuting through busy streets. It also makes using the digital assistant a breeze; speech recognition is on point and registers voice commands instantly.

Sennheiser also showcases prime craftsmanship here, from the buds to the charging case. The matte-black plastic with shiny emblazoned panel featuring the Sennheiser logo upholds the brand’s minimalist, clean design pedigree. The buds have IPX4 protection as well, making them splash and water resistant. Even more enticing is the 12-hour charging case that’s covered in a sleek gray fabric, which accentuates the Momentum True Wireless’ premium appearance.

There are plenty of great wireless earbuds that offer solid audio performance, but none can match the sonic prowess of the Momentum True Wireless. If you want to press your luck trying to score them even cheaper, or seek out something less expensive, keep tabs on our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest audio deals.

