Epic Black Friday electric scooter deal: Razor E90 is just $69

There are already lots of Black Friday deals and more on their way with Cyber Monday deals, but Black Friday electric scooter deals — for you or your kids — are definitely worth checking.
Like this deal for the Razor Black Label E90, which is just $69 at Walmart. That's a drop of $30 off its regular price, not bad for a child's electric scooter.
Razor Black Label E90 was $99, now $69 @ Walmart
The Razor E90 is intended for kids age 8 and up, comes in either pink or lime green, and can get up to 10 miles per hour.View Deal
Razor makes a ton of electric scooters — many of which are aimed at children — so it knows what it's doing. The E90 can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour, which is fast enough for your kid to feel like they're flying, but not too fast. Its 12-Volt battery is good for up to 40 minutes of continuous riding.
It's made for kids 8 and up, up to 120 pounds — so don't try riding this, mom and dad! The scooter has an all-steel frame, a thumb-activated throttle, and a rear fender brake; just step on the back fender to slow it down.
Just be sure your child wears a helmet when riding!
Shop more early Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)