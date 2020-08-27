Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 reveal coming next week — here's what to expect

Samsung's Unpacked event earlier this month was chock full of product announcements, from phones to wireless earbuds, tablets and even a smartwatch. But there was one device Samsung only hinted at — the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — and on September 1, it appears the company will follow up on that teaser.

Samsung has announced another live stream event specifically for its new foldable. Called "Unpacked Part 2," the festivities will begin at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, and you'll be able to follow along from Samsung.com.

Show’s not over. Watch the shape of the future change at Unpacked Part 2, September 1, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/djVV76OV2cAugust 27, 2020

We already happen to know a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — partly because Samsung quickly talked up its design during its first Unpacked session, and partly thanks to leaks about the new foldable phone.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip before it, the new Fold will employ ultra-thin glass for more protection and improved rigidity. The 7.6-inch interior display will sport a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 6.2-inch exterior one will be considerably larger than the first-generation Fold's diminutive outside panel. We've also heard the rear camera will comprise a trio of 12-megapixel sensors, behind wide-angle, ultrawide and telephoto optics.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for preorder the very same day of the event, on Sept. 1, though we don't know how much it'll cost. (The first Fold cost an astronomical $1,980.) We also still lack confirmation on when the device will start shipping, though Evan Blass did leak a Sept. 18 date earlier this month.

Overall, the new Fold looks to be a considerable improvement upon its predecessor in every conceivable way. The original Galaxy Fold was infamous for its early durability qualms, though Samsung appeared to have stamped those out beginning with the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year, which felt remarkably solid compared to the company's previous foldable efforts.

The upcoming device will also sport 5G connectivity — something the first Galaxy Fold lacked. What's more, code uncovered earlier this summer by Max Weinbach hinted that the phone will support Verizon's 5G millimeter-wave network, meaning it'll be capable of lightning-fast downloads (provided you can track down a signal, of course).

We look forward to testing out the Galaxy Fold 2 ourselves in the coming weeks, though the event on Sept. 1 should go a long way toward answering those still-burning questions about price and new software features. Stay tuned.