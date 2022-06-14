Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just tipped for big upgrade to catch Apple Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 seems to have doubled its charging wattage according to FCC listings, which should make for a speedier fill-up when you need it.

Three smartwatch models, with the names SM-R900 (opens in new tab), SM-R910 (opens in new tab), and SM-R920 (opens in new tab), have been found in the listings of the U.S. tech regulator, and all of them appear to be compatible with 10W charging. This trio is believed to be a 40mm regular Galaxy Watch 5 model, a 44mm regular model, and a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series charges at 5W, a typical speed for smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Watch's main rival, the Apple Watch 7, introduced a faster charging system last year. The Apple Watch 7 goes from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes, which is 33% faster than the Apple Watch 6. We aren't expecting that to change for the Apple Watch 8 later this year, so now would be a great time for Samsung to catch up.

The other key rumor is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model could feature a huge 572 mAh battery. That should make for particularly impressive longevity, but without speedy charging it could end up a pain to fill up when needed.

In addition, the listings show that these devices all feature Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, and that they'll use Google's WearOS software. This is as expected for the new Galaxy Watch series, as Samsung made the move to WearOS last year with the Galaxy Watch 4 after ditching its own TizenOS.

We're expecting the Galaxy Watch 5 to arrive in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The fact we're now seeing the new Galaxy Watch at the FCC seems to back up an imminent launch. Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hub page for all the latest rumors and leaks.