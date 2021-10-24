Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders feature the dreaded notch

For the eighth generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line, the company reportedly has three models in the works. While there was just a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, this year we’ll apparently also be treated to a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which will allegedly feature enhanced internals and supersize the screen to an unprecedented 14.6-inches.

Unfortunately, this premium tablet will apparently introduce something a bit more divisive: the introduction of a notch for the first time in the series’ history.

That’s according to new renders produced by the solidly reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (more commonly known as OnLeaks) for 91mobiles. As you can see from the renders, the notch is small compared to the massive screen canvas, but is still somewhat distracting.

While Apple includes a notch on its iPhones for the advanced facial recognition hardware required for Face ID to function (as well as its new MacBook Pro), 91mobiles claims there’s no such plan here. It’s simply because there’s not enough room in the bezel to house the camera as there was on past models — and indeed the other two Tab S8s, which are apparently unlikely to feature a notch.

You can sort of see the logic here. Samsung is clearly prioritizing screen size above everything else, but a 14.6-inch display makes a weighty tablet, and it’s unsurprising the company wouldn’t want to make it any larger with a bulky bezel just to hide the cameras more effectively. Nonetheless, it’s perhaps a little surprising that the company didn’t opt for the pinhole camera found on its Galaxy S21 handsets.

On the back, things look pretty conventional, with dual rear cameras and a magnetic strip for the S Pen to stick to. While not unexpected, it is good to see the S Pen viewed as integral here, as a 14.6-inch display is likely to be great for both annotations and creating digital art.

The site states that the designs are “not 100% complete” so minor changes may follow. In terms of dimensions, it’s set to be 325.8 x 207.9 x 5.4mm; taller and slimmer than the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, in other words.

The report states that all three tablets will arrive in November or December, but that goes against the word of the leaker IceUniverse, who previously stated that we should expect them next year alongside the Galaxy S22.

Whenever it launches, if you like the sound of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’re advised to get in early. A report last week indicated that it will be built in limited quantities for select regions, with restocks unlikely once it sells out.