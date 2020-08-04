Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak confirms key camera specs just before launch

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 may be debuting tomorrow (August 5), but the leaks just keep on coming. The latest leak gives us a closer look at the rear and front cameras slated for both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The camera info comes from phone leaker Evan Blass, so it's likely pretty solid intel. The leak features an image of the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus, with all their assorted cameras labeled for easy reference. It doesn't contradict any previous rumors about the Note 20's cameras, but it's a convenient reference if you want an at-a-glance-look at what Samsung's planning for the optics on its new phablets.

According to the graphic, which appears to be in Italian, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a 108-megapixel main sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. That's the same main camera Samsung uses in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The other lenses on the Note 20 Ultra will be different from its S20 counterpart. The leaked graphic mentions a 12MP wide angle lens (f/2l.2) and 12MP telephoto lens (f/3.0). In addition, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has an autofocus laser sensor, presumably to help address the focus issues that plagued the S20 Ultra. That sensor is on the right side of the Note 20 Ultra's camera array between the LED flash and microphone.

The standard Note 20 lacks an autofocus sensor and features different camera specs. Here, you'll find a 12MP main sensor, according to the photo's labels. Additional lenses include a 12MP ultra wide angle shooter and a 64MP telephoto lens. These are the same specs as the three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S20 Plus, right down to the apertures.

There's also a look at the front camera, which appears to be the same on both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Expect a 10MP dual pixel lens on the front of both phones, according to leaks.

Again, this is all in line with what we've heard about the Note 20's cameras leading up to the August 5 Unpacked event where Samsung is all but certain to show off its new phone. It's also in keeping with Samsung's practice of repurposing lenses introduced with the Galaxy S launch earlier in the spring for its Galaxy Note updates.

A subsequent tweet by Blass includes additional photos hinting at Note 20 features. Those include a 21:9 aspect ratio for the display and a tie-in with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which is coming to Android devices in September. An earlier rumor suggested Note 20 buyers will get a three-month subscription to the streaming game service with their phone.