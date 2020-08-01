Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event: What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2020

After months of rumors and anticipation, it’s finally time to see Samsung’s new smartphones, wearables and tablets in the flesh. Kicking off on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is set to debut a massive lineup of Samsung devices that includes the hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , Galaxy Watch 3 , Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7 .

Considering that this will be the first major Samsung event taking place during a global pandemic, we expect Unpacked 2020 to look very different from the company’s previous summer smartphone launches. This could take the form of a slickly produced, pre-recorded show like Apple delivered with WWDC 2020 in June, or perhaps a more innovative and ambitious event like we saw for the OnePlus Nord and its augmented reality-inspired debut earlier this month.

Samsung has already given us a hint of what to expect with an Unpacked teaser video that promises a look at Samsung Digital City where the electronics giant develops and tests products. There’s also silhouettes of all the products Samsung is likely to announce on August 5. Samsung executives have promised five new products.

Whatever Samsung has in store, we’re just days away from a full reveal of the Galaxy Note 20 and the rest of Samsung’s most hotly anticipated gadgets. Here’s everything to look out for at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 will be streaming live on Wednesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, and will be broadcast on the Samsung Newsroom as well as Samsung’s website . We also expect the event to stream from Samsung’s YouTube channel, and will embed the livestream right here as soon as it becomes available.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

(Image credit: Roland Quant/WinFuture)

The star of Unpacked 2020 will undoubtedly be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which has been tipped to bring some major upgrades to Samsung’s popular plus-sized phone line. The Note 20’s key rumored features include a speedy and dynamic 120Hz display, a powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and an improved S Pen with a faster response time and handy new wireless control tricks.

The Galaxy Note 20’s cameras look to take several cues from this year’s Galaxy Note 20, including a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera complete with a time-of-flight sensor. But the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could prove to be the real show-stealer of the whole event, with the same 108MP main camera we saw on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a larger battery and a massive 6.87-inch, quad HD display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Fold was met with mixed reviews, but it was an important step toward helping kickstart a still-fledging foldable phones market. After this year’s well-received Galaxy Z Flip clamshell, Samsung is looking to do right by its original foldable with the Galaxy Z Fold 2: A confusingly-named device that should hopefully fix the first model’s biggest flaws.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hint at some major changes, including a punch-hole camera that would allow for a truly seamless front display without the pesky notch of the original. The front display also looks much larger, extending from 4.6 inches to 6.23 inches, and the phone is tipped to have a much more elegant hinge that should do a better job keeping debris out. Could Samsung finally get plus-sized foldables right this time? We should know in a few days.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Leaks have left little to the imagination regarding the Galaxy Watch 3, which is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the 2018 original and could be Samsung’s strongest Apple Watch rival yet. The Galaxy Watch 3 is tipped to include an ECG and blood pressure monitoring to better take on the upcoming Apple Watch 6 , complete with the return of the physical rotating bezel that was absent from the Galaxy Watch Active series.

Samsung’s new wearable is expected to sport a slick stainless steel design, which looks gorgeous in both black and copper in the leaked images we’ve seen so far. It’ll likely come in 41mm and 45mm sizes with both LTE and Bluetooth variations. Just don’t expect all this tech to come cheap — the Galaxy Watch 3 is tipped to start at $400 and could cost as much as $600.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

(Image credit: Max Weinbach)

After releasing the well-received Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus earlier this year, Samsung already has a follow-up in the works — and they look unlike any pair of wireless earbuds you’ve ever seen. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live could be Samsung’s most impressive earbuds yet, as rumors suggest they’ll sport active noise cancelling for a price that could significantly undercut competitors like the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000xM3 .

Leaked images also suggest the Buds Live will stand out from Apple’s buds with slick black, white and copper color schemes (likely to match the Note 20 series), and the earbuds will support unique wingtips to stay in your ears despite their seemingly tiny, bean-shaped design. If the Buds Live can truly deliver ANC for their rumored sub-$200, we could see a serious new contender for the crown of best wireless earbud

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Patreon)

Just as Samsung looks to be going after the AirPods with the Galaxy Buds Live, it could pose a similar threat to the iPad Pro with its upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 series of tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to bring a bigger display, 5G support and improved webcam placement to Samsung’s flagship tablet, potentially making it a better laptop replacement for getting work done wherever you go.

Other rumored Galaxy Tab S7 specs include a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and larger batteries, including a whopping 10,090 mAh pack on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Combine that with a possible in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Tab S7 range could be the tablet series to finally get iPad Pro loyalists to consider switching sides.