Rams vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Rams vs Colts live stream should make for an exciting offensive matchup if Los Angeles picks up from where they left off in week one and Carson Wentz helps Indy take their “O” to the next level. Fans could be looking at a shootout in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Colts channel, start time The Rams vs Colts live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sean McVay’s excitement over the acquisition of Matthew Stafford wasn’t exactly a secret. The 5th-year head coach was eager to get to work with the veteran quarterback. In week one, we got our first glimpse as to why. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14 last week while Stafford posted a career high passer rating of 156.1. The 33-year-old completed 20 of his 26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Cupp was his favorite target catching 7 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

If you’re the Colts, you’re not too excited about another high flying offense coming to town after what Russell Wilson did to their defense last week. The Seahawks beat the Colts in week one, 28-16 while Wilson threw four touchdown passes. Only one quarterback posted a better passer rating than Wilson’s 152.3 last week and it was the QB they face this weekend in Stafford.

Carson Wentz will start his second game for the Colts after his debut was up and down. Wentz threw for 251 yards on 25-of-38 passing with two touchdowns, but had a costly fumble in the third quarter. With the Colts trailing 21-10 at the 3:33 mark of the third, Wentz took the snap for a QB sneak on a 4th-and-1 from the Seahawks 30. Wentz fumbled the football resulting in a turnover.

Wentz and the Colts are hoping their offensive line gets a boost in week two as they wait on word of left tackle Eric Fisher’s status. The number one overall pick from the 2013 draft was signed by the Colts in the offseason after eight years in Kansas City. He’s making his way back from a torn achilles suffered in the AFC Championship game last season and hopes to make his Colts debut against the Rams.

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Colts. The over/under is 47.5.

How to watch Rams vs Colts live stream from anywhere

Rams vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Colts is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Rams vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Colts.

Rams vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Colts on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Colts live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.