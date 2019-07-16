Prime Day Steal: Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Just $99

Prime Day smart TV deals aren't letting us down. Right now the 32" Toshiba LED Smart TV - Fire TV Edition is an impressive 44% off on Amazon.

At just $99.99, it's one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen today.

Toshiba 32" Smart TV - Fire TV Edition: was $179.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 32" Smart TV - Fire TV Edition lets you enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You can even control the TV with an Alexa voice remote. If you've been chasing a cheap smart TV this Prime Day, look no further. View Deal

Amazon has a large lineup of Fire TVs, but you won't find one a lower cost. TV sets with Fire TV built-in pack all of the features you'd typically need a Fire TV Stick for, including a variety of entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu as well as an Alexa-ready remote that supports voice commands.

While the 720p display might be a turn-off to shoppers serious about their resolution, the price makes the TV perfect for a bedroom or other smaller space. Verified buyers say they love the customization options, and that the Toshiba Smart TV - Fire TV Edition is a great transitional device for cord-cutters.

Prime Day is ticking down, and this discount will be gone after July 16. If you've been waiting for a low cost smart TV deal, this 44% price slash may be the right move for you.