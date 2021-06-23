Prime Day deals for Fire tablets, Fire streaming devices include Disney bundle

You can do more than just save some bucks when you buy specific Amazon Fire Tablets or Fire TV devices. While those products are subject to a price discount, just like any Prime Day deal, Amazon is also throwing in three free months of the Disney Plus bundle.

The Disney Plus bundle combines three Disney-owned streaming services. In addition to Disney Plus, you also get the live sports of ESPN Plus along with ad-supported TV and movie streaming via Hulu. Normally, the bundle costs $19 a month, so we're talking a $57 value on top of whatever price Amazon takes off its tablet or TV streaming device.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For Prime Day, you're getting more than the Fire TV Stick 4K for half off its regular price. The streaming device also includes a free three-month trial subscription to the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ad-supported Hulu and ESPN Plus. Other Fire tablets and Fire TV devices are eligible for this bundle.View Deal

A quick perusal of some of the best Prime Day streaming deals reveals that the Fire TV Stick 4K ($25 off) and Fire TV Stick Lite ($12 off) are both eligible for the included Disney Plus bundle. Amazon's latest tablets — the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 along with their Plus versions — get the Disney Plus bundle, too. The deal is not included with the Fire 7 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids, which is probably just as well.

Amazon isn't the first company to recognize the benefits of adding Disney's bundle as an incentive to get people to buy their products. Verizon, for example, includes it as a perk with its wireless plans. For the most part, Verizon's plans include a six month trial of the Disney Plus bundle, though a full subscription is included with the Play More ($80/month for one line) and Get More ($90/month for one line) options. That's a little more generous than what Amazon is offering here.

Still, a three-month trial is a pretty good perk, especially for an already discounted device. If you're on the fence about whether to buy an Amazon Fire tablet or Fire TV streaming device, perhaps the inclusion of a Disney Plus bundle will be enough to push you to make a purchase as Prime Day draws to a close.

