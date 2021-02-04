Our favorite Kindle is now $35 off at Amazon

February 14 is just a few days out and if you're still looking for the right Valentine's Day deals, we've got the perfect solution.

Right now, Amazon has its Kindle Paperwhite on sale for just $94.99. That's $35 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. It's one of the best Amazon deals you can get right now.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

When you want a great Kindle, you get the Kindle Paperwhite. Its got the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen found on the pricier Kindle Oasis, so your text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you don't need to worry about it getting a little wet. It comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

Want to spend a little less? The basic Kindle is still a great device and features a 6-inch screen with an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $25 off and comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Per our Kindle Paperwhite review, this is the best Kindle for most people because it has two features every e-reader should have — a crisp 300 ppi screen and strong backlighting. Meanwhile, the water resistance is an added perk that keeps it safe from accidental splashes.

It also packs Bluetooth, so it can connect to headphones and speakers. Why would it need that? Well, now that it's got Audible audiobook support, you'll need a separate device to listen to books on.

Meanwhile, if you're strapped for cash, the the basic Kindle is still a solid option and one of the best Kindles you can buy. At 167 ppi, its resolution isn't as crisp as the Paperwhite's and you also lose the latter's free cellular connectivity. But you still get a built-in LED front light for nighttime reading and a reliable device overall.